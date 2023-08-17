Will he be right again? Hafizullah niazi speaks about current situation

ziaulislam
1- They won't be able to break Imran Khan
2- Imran Khan thinks govt will be ungovernable after his ultimate killing
3- he is ready to burn the house down, very selfish personality
4- Party doesn't exist without IK
5- jails don't finish leaders
(Well bacha Khan was in jail for long time)
Typical narcissistic personality which is not going to end good for us.
He thinks IK need to be finished via electoral process
