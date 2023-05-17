What's new

Will Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. now follow the 'Apple' cart to India?

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
656
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
Apple has offered the Western world ample proof that India is fertile ground for manufacturing. By starting production of iPhones in India, it has set an example for other Western manufacturing giants who may earlier have deep doubts about India's capacity to host companies willing to divert manufacturing from their China factories. One of these companies could be electric car maker Tesla which has earlier tried to enter India.

Will Tesla follow the 'Apple' cart? It is highly likely, considering the recent developments.

Of late, India seems to be on the mind of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Recently, Musk hinted that he likes Indian food, especially butter chicken with naan. Last month, Musk finally decided to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, according to reports. A screenshot of Musk's 'following' list on Twitter did the rounds on social media. This became a talking point on Twitter, many interpreting it as a sign of Musk warming up to India after it could not get a deal from the Indian government to sell Tesla cars last year. A few weeks ago, he responded to India becoming the world's most populous country by remarking on Twitter: "Demographics is destiny."

Why Musk's sudden interest in India on Twitter seems significant is the renewed effort by Tesla to negotiate with the Indian government. A group of senior Tesla executives plan to visit India this week to meet with government officials in a newfound bid to deepen the carmaker’s supply chain in the country, news agency Bloomberg reported. Last year, Musk had commented that he was working through a lot of challenges with the Indian government.

The executives are scheduled to meet with government representatives including those from the office of Prime Minister Modi to discuss local sourcing of components for Tesla’s models.

While not much can be read into this development, it certainly points at Tesla willing to renegotiate its way into India. With continued America-China tensions and Apple's successful entry into India, many companies such as Tesla must be considering India as the right option now.

Earlier, Tesla's India manufacturing plans could not advance due to the Indian government's refusal to offer special benefits. Musk had criticized India’s high import taxes, and India, in turn, had advised Tesla not to sell cars in the country that have been made in China.

Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India at that time, lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory. But the Indian government insisted that the EV maker must first commit to manufacturing cars locally before the government can offer any concessions on imports.

Tesla had even hired a local team and begun a search for showroom space, but that was also abandoned last year, and the team members either left or were diverted to focus on the Middle-East and the larger Asia-Pacific markets.

Musk is known to be a hard bargainer. He could have delayed India plans to get a better deal from the government, Last year, Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, had commented that Musk's decision to hold back Tesla's India entry could be a strategic move as the electric car-maker would still eye the Indian market for its potential. Tesla might just use the suspension of negotiations with the Indian government as a business strategy to further promote the negotiation.

Meanwhile, Musk has been considering Indonesia as an alternative manufacturing location. Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, which is used extensively in making batteries. Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, has personally invited Musk to manufacture cars in his country. He could use his revived India negotiations as a bargain chip — or he can use his Indonesia plans to drive a better bargain in India.
m.economictimes.com

Will Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. now follow the 'Apple' cart to India?

Last month, Musk finally decided to follow PM Modi on Twitter, according to reports. A screenshot of Musk's 'following' list on Twitter did the rounds on social media. This became a talking point on Twitter, many interpreting it as a sign of Musk warming up to India after it could not get a deal...
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

www.reuters.com

Tesla to meet Indian officials this week, source says

Senior Tesla Inc executives will meet Indian government officials on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss local procurement of parts and other issues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Last edited:
I hope they come

and fail

fuk'n hate these battery cars
 
20230517_180754.png


@-=virus=- Test vehicle spotted with Red number plate at a learning school.
 
No, at least not in the near future.

Tesla cars aren't phones that can be bought by everyone. There is very little demand for premium electric cars and this at the moment cannot justify setting up production in India.

Another reason is charging infrastructure is currently expanding and there isn't enough capacity for mass adoption of EVs.

Then there is the matter of competition. India is a very difficult and cutthroat market for auto manufacturers. Already Tata, Mahindra, MG and BYD are the main competitors in this space and once Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia,Toyota, etc start bringing their affordable models, nobody will even think of Tesla.
 
If its export oriented then fine, because they'll be unable to take on the existing competition.
 
Tesla Inc has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export, the carmaker told government officials on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.


Read more at:
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tesla proposes new EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

The company did not discuss lowering import tax on electric cars, the person told Reuters.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
Of late, India seems to be on the mind of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Recently, Musk hinted that he likes Indian food, especially butter chicken with naan. Last month, Musk finally decided to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, according to reports.
Click to expand...

Rokdday kay liyay kuch bhi karayga. But nationalist Indians are glowing with pride. Vishwaguru Modi jee has another rich and Western follower on Twitter, if not in daily life.

But it is fantastic that Musk ji is following Modi jee because Modi jee can impart great wisdom from Ancient Indian Scriptures on how Tesla can build magnificent cars ( the Anashva-rath technique ) and advanced spacecraft that can go to Andromeda Galaxy in three days using atomic bomb propulsion which the Indian-scientists-filled NASA calls as Nuclear Pulse Propulsion ( [1] [2] ). Musk ji must be ever grateful to Bhagwan Vishwaguru who when had deigned to visit the New York Times had declared joyously on its front page "“Last, Best Hope of Earth - World’s most loved and most powerful leader is here to bless us”.

-=virus=- said:
I hope they come

and fail

fuk'n hate these battery cars
Click to expand...

pikkuboss said:
View attachment 930214

@-=virus=- Test vehicle spotted with Red number plate at a learning school.
Click to expand...

Musk ji's battery cars are nothing in front of Modi's ji Anashva-raths.

STREANH said:
No, at least not in the near future.

Tesla cars aren't phones that can be bought by everyone. There is very little demand for premium electric cars and this at the moment cannot justify setting up production in India.
Click to expand...

But Ambani jee can add a few Tesla's to his currently 168 car collection.

hembo said:
when people are buying shit vehicles like Fortuner for 40 odd lakhs (48 K USD), why won't they buy a made in India (hence without import duty) Tesla for 50—60 K USD?
Click to expand...

Yeah, why not ? Indian middle class gets into jobs to buy cars, dogs, do destination weddings etc.
 
Last edited:
-=virus=- said:
jo bhi hai

I'm toh having fun with mine

3 petrol, 1 diesel.. I travel in relative comfort
Click to expand...

You are PDF's Climate Change Reversal champion. Reversal starting from -1 and climbing to +100.

-=virus=- said:
tu toh trainon (3rd class) and busson me dhakkey khate firta hai, bhikari style :laugh:
Click to expand...

Kya karayn, I am not as shameless as Ambani jee with his 168 personal cars.
 
-=virus=- said:
jo bhi hai

I'm toh having fun with mine

3 petrol, 1 diesel.. I travel in relative comfort

tu toh trainon (3rd class) and busson me dhakkey khate firta hai, bhikari style :laugh:
Click to expand...
May I ask what are the vehicles in your garage?
 
STREANH said:
May I ask what are the vehicles in your garage?
Click to expand...
nothing too fancy at all, man... a most unremarkable "collection" (if one can even call it that lol)

ek RE 650 interceptor (bike), ek Honda City, ek Hyundai i20, ek Swift Diesel.. and one random scooty type (not sure what brand even)
 
Tesla proposes new EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports
1684347209327.png

Tesla Inc has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export, the carmaker told government officials on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company did not discuss lowering import tax on electric cars, the person told Reuters.

Senior Tesla executives are in India this week to meet the government to discuss local sourcing of parts and other issues, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment

The electric carmaker's renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it put on hold plans to sell cars in the country after failing to secure lower import taxes, which its CEO Elon Musk said are among the highest in the world.

Local sourcing aligns with Modi's pitch to attract manufacturers with his "Make in India" campaign, especially as companies look to diversify their supply chains beyond China.
www.reuters.com

Tesla restarts India market talks with new factory proposal

Tesla Inc has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export, the carmaker told government officials on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

N
Tesla to discuss factory plan for new $24,000 car with India commerce minister
Replies
2
Views
126
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
P
Tesla Is Considering A $25 Billion Bet On The Indian Electric Vehicle Market
Replies
0
Views
65
protean
P
Skull and Bones
Elon Musk set to launch cheaper Tesla in India, here’s what company’s CEO said
Replies
0
Views
338
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
Elon Musk Once Laughed At Tesla Competitor BYD — Now, Praises 'Their Cars'
Replies
6
Views
411
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Is Tesla Following Apple's Look-Beyond-China Move? Musk's Deputies To Reportedly Visit India This Week
Replies
5
Views
433
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom