Why world is turning right.

Lee Kuan on religious tolerance. Very candid talk. Amazing how easy it was to talk about contentious issus without worrying about offending someone or coming down to violence. I see this is now happening between Muslims and Christians in Europe as it turns right. This century will be interesting one and it will chart course for next 1000 years.
My thoughts, if people don’t keep religion private and impose their way of life on natives , they will get pushback. This is only reason world is turning right.
