Why world is turning right.

Lee Kuan on religious tolerance. Very candid talk. Amazing how easy it was to talk about contentious issus without worrying about offending someone or coming down to violence. I see this is now happening between Muslims and Christians in Europe as it turns right. This century will be interesting one and it will chart course for next 1000 years.

My thoughts, if people don’t keep religion private and impose their way of life on natives , they will get pushback. This is only reason world is turning right.

 
Everyone thinks they are the right one, the loved one, the one who is going to be saved.

While the others are not.

And it's not just about religion, but mixed with identity as a group of people, culture, and civilization.

It's just about my pride in my heritage, and someone, which is you and everybody else, should recognize it and please my ego.
 

