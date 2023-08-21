Why we are not utilizing our Blue economy Potential?

Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2008
- Messages
- 1,660
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
This video will discuss the potential, challenges, and response of Pakistan's blue economy. It will also provide recommendations for how to overcome these challenges and realize the full potential of the blue economy for Pakistan's economic development.
Keywords: blue economy, Pakistan, potential, challenges, response, fishing, shipping, tourism, renewable energy, overfishing, pollution, climate change, marine protected areas, fishing regulations
Keywords: blue economy, Pakistan, potential, challenges, response, fishing, shipping, tourism, renewable energy, overfishing, pollution, climate change, marine protected areas, fishing regulations