Why was Indonesia not named India?

Indos said: The real India is the place where the spices comes from, and it is in Indonesia. Colombus real target is not India, but Indonesia... Click to expand...

Hard copium Indos. No, India wasn't called India because it is the land of spices. Even then more than 75% of the spices in the world are from India. So, you are right and wrong at the same time.The name Indonesia was coined by the British, for whatever reason, in the 20th century, Columbus was in the 15th century, also Columbus wasn't looking for Indonesia. When Columbus set sail he was looking for a trade route to India and Asia through China. He found brown people in South America and thought they were Indians, and that's why natives are still called Indians.History may be a hard pill to swallow for Pakistanis. But it's not our fault Sukarno decided to opt for the name Indonesia of all names.