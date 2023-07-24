What's new

Why Understanding Islamic Paradigms is So important for Muslims in The 21st Century

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 15, 2008
Messages
1,659
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#sag_analysis #IslamicParadigm #ummah
Guest : Dr Khawaja Alqama, Dean of Social Science MUL and former VC BZU

Understanding Islamic paradigms is important for Muslims in the 21st century for a number of reasons.

To make informed decisions about their lives. Islamic paradigms provide a framework for understanding the world and making decisions about how to live in it. This is especially important in the 21st century, when Muslims are faced with a variety of challenges, including globalization, cultural change, and political upheaval.
To engage with the world in a meaningful way. Islamic paradigms can help Muslims to understand and interact with the world around them in a way that is consistent with their faith. This is important for Muslims who want to make a positive impact on the world and to be good citizens of their respective countries.
To preserve their Islamic identity. In the 21st century, Muslims are increasingly exposed to non-Muslim cultures and ideas. Islamic paradigms can help Muslims to maintain their Islamic identity and to resist the lure of assimilation.
To contribute to the development of Islamic thought. Islamic paradigms are not static. They are constantly evolving as Muslims grapple with new challenges and opportunities. By understanding Islamic paradigms, Muslims can contribute to the development of Islamic thought and to the creation of a more just and equitable world.
 

Similar threads

Kuru
Roots of the identity crisis in Pakistan
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
2K
Kuru
Kuru
Neelo
  • Poll
Muslim Pakistan versus Islamic Pakistan - Which Was Jinnah’s Vision?
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
224
Views
8K
Predd
P
N
Time for a revised paradigm in South Asia
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
882
protean
P
H
HOW THE INDUS VALLEY FED ISLAM’S GOLDEN AGE
Replies
11
Views
1K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
R2D2
islamic-imperative-for-womens-education-in-afghanistan
Replies
7
Views
799
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom