Why the US needs to go down China’s public transport route​

Actually, USA cities are designed that way.



The reason why USA is designed that way, is to boast car sales.



At first it seems to be a great idea, but as time passes by problems are showing up.





China is recent developed, it learns the mistake from USA.



I joined skyscraper forum a very long time ago, and followed China development.



Before building the city, China invited all experts around the world to design the city, including experts from USA, Europe, Japan, etc.



Comparing China city vs others is like comparing an old car vs a modern car, including public transport.



China builds city very fast, but planning it very slow, there are a lot meeting, discussion, creating concepts, even simulating it on PC.



China city is amazing because it's the pinnacle of entire human civilization and thousands of years of experiences.



To visit, see, and learn from China is a must, as China must learn from the others as well before.