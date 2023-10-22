What's new

Why the US is Losing the Solar Race to China

Solar panels will be the main source of renewable energy in 2030, and they’re mostly made in China. For the United States, the accelerating pace of the climate crisis has quickly turned this industrial reality into a strategic threat.

US President Joe Biden and Congress have allocated billions of dollars to put solar panels on homes and factories and in fields. But when it comes to gaining ground on manufacturing solar hardware, Beijing has a 20-year headstart.

With Climate Week and COP28 looming, Bloomberg’s reporters and analysts analyze America’s prospects in this critically important piece of the energy transition.

