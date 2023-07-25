What's new

Why The U.S. Gave Up On Public Transit

Why The U.S. Gave Up On Public Transit



Public transit in the U.S. is notorious for being infrequent and unreliable. Americans had to wait 17 minutes on average to get on public transit in 2022, while 45% of Americans have no access to public transportation at all. And while the U.S. spends billions in funding every year, transits across the nation like the MTA, RTA and SEPTA are finding themselves in a fiscal crisis. Ultimately it’s the riders who are paying for the deficit. So just how did public transit in the U.S. get so awful? And can it be improved?

The city is designed for car owners, not public transit.

Because of the city design, building public transit in USA is costly and inefficient.

The solution is to replace small houses, and turn them into high density apartment complexes.
 

