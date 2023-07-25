_NOBODY_
Why The U.S. Gave Up On Public Transit
Public transit in the U.S. is notorious for being infrequent and unreliable. Americans had to wait 17 minutes on average to get on public transit in 2022, while 45% of Americans have no access to public transportation at all. And while the U.S. spends billions in funding every year, transits across the nation like the MTA, RTA and SEPTA are finding themselves in a fiscal crisis. Ultimately it’s the riders who are paying for the deficit. So just how did public transit in the U.S. get so awful? And can it be improved?
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
01:25 — America loves cars
06:17 — Vicious cycle
09:25 — Significance and solutions