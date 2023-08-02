Why the Turkish Military Industrial Complex Needs Pakistan

100% narcotic Afghanistan with the CIA running the show at the helms

100% sanctioned Iran having the most porous border with Pakistan

100% money laundering UAE under the auspices of the London bankers

100% control over the undocumented domestic economy (=70% of the total Pak economy)

etc.

Semiconductor devices and ICs of all sorts. China is breaking one bottleneck after another as the Western blockade in this sector is mounting higher

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment and raw materials. China is striding to be self-sufficient at a very fast pace

Precision engineering

Advanced manufacturing lines for mass production

Classified materials

Test and characterization equipment of all sorts

Etc.

According to an interview at the IDEF '23 by the TAI boss Prof Temel Kotil, the Turkish Military Industrial Complex badly needs engineers. The fresh grads are most welcome. The Turkish universities aren't producing enough. Hence, Pakistan with 250 million "hungry and angry" folks is a natural choice for recruiting engineers with a solid knowledge of English. Pakistani students start learning English at an early age. Moreover, a million students are enrolled in schools that follow the British curriculum (O levels exams after the 10th grade, and A levels exams after the 12th grade are conducted from England. These exams are damn tough). And, engineering is quite a popular choice for the high school grads....And, Pak is a voracious "collector" of quality defense equipment. It's never enough for her to keep the balance vis-à-vis 7x larger arch enemy whose day dream is to run through her defenses. As for the finances to the tune of $200b/year, the Pak Deep State has the following sources:Last but not the list is the Chinese connection that Pak has groomed over the last 70 years. The Pak-China cooperation in the defense fields has produced a number of wonderful products. The Pak participation and manufacturing set-ups come with the following benefits to circumvent the increasingly tightened Western sanctions on Turkey: