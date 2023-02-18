Why the Indian Establishment, Modi, and BJP hate and fear Imran Khan!

Indians actually like IK.



It's Modi who doesn't like him, he knows IK is a stronger and more charismatic character compared to him. That's why he likes a Sharif or Zardari in power because these are little rat like corrupt vermin he can look down to. That's why I think PPP and PMLN are in cahoots with the Indians because the global media immediately attacked IK.



Can you imagine a philanthropic former world class athlete with a track record of providing free cancer care to the poor and schools takes over a 3rd world country. It would have been celebrated had it not been for Sharifs and Zardaris along with Modi paying off the global media to print negative news on him.



The balakot strikes happened to destabilize Khan's government, it was very deliberate. Is India doing anything now? All quiet since PDM took control. I keep repeating myself about this but nobody takes notice. How deep is Pakistan compromised inside? If Sharifs and Zardaris are compromised, then so is the army?



When the balakot strikes happened, why did they let the Indian jets have a clean journey to their target? Did they want it to happen so Khan's govt is rocked? The missile that crash landed right at the end of IK's tenure? Again another deliberate act. Something does not smell right.



A high impact leader abruptly removed after posting encouraging metrics in challenging economic downturn and covid times. Pakistani politicians compromised by the enemy?



This is all high treason. The Pakistani public are fools, they are taking it. Held hostage by a compromised elite and they are all sitting back and watching the country drown. Who knows what else they have prepared for you.