Why the appearance of Biden's fake advisor in politics?​

Staff reporter​

1 November 2023, WednesdayThere is endless discussion and criticism about Mia Arefi, the fake adviser of US President Joe Biden. His birth, growth, movement are being talked about all over the world. By pulling the name of Biden, he brought himself to the center of the discussion. As time goes on, more and more questions are raised about the purpose of his actions. His dramatic appearance at the BNP central office across the hot streets of Dhaka on October 28, the immediate statements about him by the US Embassy and the BNP, comments from various levels of government, attempts to leave the country in a wheelchair, obstruction by immigration police, subsequent prosecutions and arrests, and finally seeking consular access to the US Embassy. News - All in all, the whole matter is shrouded in mystery.Informed sources told Manavzamin, on the morning of October 28, an idea was given in the top echelon of BNP that a US diplomat or Sarzamin would be present in the Paltan area. The leaders were a little surprised by the unexpected message. Even then they could not settle the rumour. A leader said that the net that was being woven to deceive this mass gathering of millions of people was beyond their estimation, and this is not only an attempt to smear BNP, but also an attempt to destroy the long-term relationship with the United States. Arefi's destination is now prison, the leader said, but what he was told on the way there will have far-reaching implications in politics and diplomacy.Arefi is the son of deceased Roshan Mandal of Manikdiar village of Ullapara of Sirajganj district. Growing up in Pabna due to father's job.His family bought land and settled in Shaista Khan area of Pabna municipality. Although he has wealth in different parts of the country, his permanent address is now Pabnai. His full name is Mia Zahidul Islam Arefi. But locals know him as Belal. He is clever from childhood. Even after half a century, the locals are shocked to see the pictorial report of his cleverness. Arefi went to Pabna twice four-five months ago. In close quarters, he resented life in exile and expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in Pabna.Residents of Arefi's Pabna house Raich Uddin and neighbors Hadul Mia have spoken to several media outlets in recent days. Raich Uddin said Arefi alias Belal are 10 siblings. Once the whole family moved to America. He went to Pabna's house twice during Qurbani Eid last year and three to four months ago.There are many rumors about Arefi's marriage and family. Pavel Mridha, a resident of that area, said Arefi has been living in America for many years. When I went to the area three-four months ago, I met many people from the neighborhood. Mridha said that he did not have many relatives in Pabna, he used to stay in a hotel when he went to Pabna. He wants to make the house in Pabna 10 floors and settle there.German news media Deutsche Welle reported in detail about the Arefi case. There is some information. Why the sudden emergence of fake advisor of US President Joe Biden in Bangladesh politics? Deutsche Welle has tried to find the answer to such a question. The Arefikand could have far-reaching effects on the country's divisive politics, the report concluded. In this regard, international relations analyst Professor Dr. Tanjim Uddin Khan said, through this incident, our terrible dependence on foreigners is proved again. According to his commentary, who are Biden's advisers? BNP should have known that. In this context, international relations analyst Professor Dr. Shaheduzzaman told Deutsche Welle, how such a person came to the country - that is the big question now. BNP did not know that this person is fake! Strict disciplinary action should be taken against him.: According to the report of the German media, after the clash with the police last Saturday, BNP's Nayapaltan office area was mostly empty. In the evening suddenly Lt. General (Retd.) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy entered the BNP office with some people. Going into the briefing room, he introduced himself as an adviser to the US President. Then the person named 'Mia Arefi' started speaking. He also identified himself as Biden's adviser. At one point, he said, 'I helped RAB to ban US visas. Now I will suggest that police and Ansar forces should also be banned. Besides, the Home Minister, Foreign Minister and Law Minister will also be banned. The US government is with BNP.'He gave this speech in English for 18 minutes. At this time Lt. next to him. General (retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy and BNP leader Ishraq Hossain and several others are seen. After the matter came to light, the US embassy first informed that they did not know this person. Moreover, no person went to the BNP office from the US Embassy. Even the identity mentioned as Joe Biden's 'advisor' is incorrect. US Embassy spokesman Stephen Ibeli said in a message that such news is completely false. That gentleman did not speak for the United States government, he was a private individual.'After some time, the media cell of BNP said in a circular that a person speaking in the identity of Biden's adviser at the central office of BNP came to the notice of the Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that BNP is completely unaware of this. BNP Secretary General was not informed in advance by the embassy about that person. Because of this, BNP is not even aware of his statement.BNP leader Ishrak Hossain, who was present at Arefi's press conference, told Deutsche Welle over the phone, 'I went to Islami Bank Hospital in Nayapaltan to see the injured activists. From there I went to the party office to inquire about the leaders and workers. There suddenly Mr. Sarwardi brought someone with him and introduced himself as Biden's advisor. At this time, I sat next to them at their request. I have no acquaintance or contact with that person. As his statement was not credible to me, I conveyed the matter to the Joint Secretary General and Acting Chairman. I am actually a victim of circumstances.'Claiming that there is nothing wrong with the BNP in Arefikand, the legal secretary of the party, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, told Deutsche Welle that Mr. Sarwardy does not hold any position in the BNP. Although he is in the Ishraq International Committee, he is not in the highest responsibility of that committee. As a result BNP has nothing to do with Arefi's press conference. Moreover, after the clashes on October 28, the control of the area went to the hands of the police. For good reason, the top leaders of BNP do not know who has come to the party office and who has gone.Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) Harun Or Rashid said that Arefi told us that in the BNP office Lt. General (retd.) Hasan Sarwardi, BNP leaders Advocate Belal and Ishraq Hossain introduced him as Biden's advisor. They falsely represented Arefi. They taught when they came home that you (Arefi) will say you helped RAB to ban US visa, now Police, Ansar, Interior Minister, Foreign Minister and Law Minister will also be banned. By saying these words, you will see that the police officers of Bangladesh will be demoralized and the BNP leaders and activists will be strengthened.After he left for America in 1986, he came once in the same year. After coming to the country in 2022, he got married for the second time. He lives in Baridhara DOH of the capital. He met Hasan Sarwardi while walking there. Then contact with him began. Arefi then left for America. Hasan Sarwardy contacted him and asked him to come before the BNP rally on October 28. Hasan Sarwardi came to the country on October 26 and told Arefi, there will be a BNP rally on October 28, I will take you to see it. Saying this he was brought. Arefi tells us, I got it wrong. I didn't know it would be such a big injustice.After Arefi was handed over, the OC of Paltan police station said. Salahuddin told the media that a case has been filed in our police station. He was arrested and sent to court in that case. We did not want to remand him, we requested to keep him in jail. The court sent him to jail.: Meanwhile, Mia Arefi, who appeared at the BNP office and spoke to the media as an adviser to US President Joe Biden, alleged that he was directed by an intelligence agency. General (Retd.) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy. In a video message sent to the YouTube channel Kanak Saroar News before being arrested by the police on Tuesday evening, he clarified his identity with Arefi and other issues. He said, "I think that the person has done or may have done so under the influence or direction of any intelligence agency." Sarwardi said, now is the time for unity. The nation has to face this situation with patience. Don't be misled by Mia Arefi or anyone else's misinterpretation. Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy said, I went to Nayapaltan to see the people's movement for democracy on October 28. After 2:30 p.m., pro-democracy people were subjected to police firing, tear gas and torture. Many were injured. I decided to look at the dire situation and hurried to the spot. The said Mr. Mia Arefi collected numbers from my friends staying abroad in September and told to come to Dhaka on 27th. On 28th October he told me he wanted to go to Nayapaltan to see the wounded. Let me help him.Narrating the subsequent incident, Sarwardi said, Mia Arefi got to know Ishraq at the BNP office and sat in the hall room after seeing the injured. Some people also asked me to sit there. Arefi began his speech by condoling with the media. Suddenly he took out some written paper from the bag. Then he talked about his special relationship with the US government and the problems of democracy in Bangladesh. He even started talking about some sensitive issues including US government sanctions. Which is very embarrassing for the US government and Bangladeshi activists. None of us were prepared for this. He finished his speech quickly and I left. Arefi talked to Mr. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on the ground floor on the way. They talk for about 30 seconds. I come home. When he called me that night, I requested that he quickly report the matter to the US Embassy and explain his position. He sent us a letter he wrote to the US government from the scene. But from that night till the 29th he kept his phone switched off. In the evening, I found out in the online newspaper that he was detained at the airport. The statement he later gave to the DB office is completely false and an attempt to save himself. No one forced him to speak. Voluntarily introduced himself and gave his statement. I saw pictures of him in a wheel chair with a stick in his hand. How did a man who walks with a stick do morning work at Baridhara DOHS? Hasan Sarwardi said that the whole matter is very embarrassing and harmful for the leadership of BNP, myself, the people of the country and the United States.