Why Silicon Valley is here
One radio engineer had a plan. And it worked.
Today, one of the hottest parts of the global economy is in Silicon Valley. And it’s thanks to, in large part, a radio engineer who had a plan.
As the above video shows, Fred Terman was key in building a technological hub in an area best known for its prunes. Thanks to his work developing Stanford Research Park, a new cycle of business innovation began and has continued to this day.