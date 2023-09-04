What's new

Why Silicon Valley is here

Why Silicon Valley is here



One radio engineer had a plan. And it worked.

Today, one of the hottest parts of the global economy is in Silicon Valley. And it’s thanks to, in large part, a radio engineer who had a plan.

As the above video shows, Fred Terman was key in building a technological hub in an area best known for its prunes. Thanks to his work developing Stanford Research Park, a new cycle of business innovation began and has continued to this day.
 
Vox omitted what might be the Valley's decisive factor for success. Intellectual property transfer was approached differently at Stanford University. Students and professors could invent something on campus and then use the invention to open a business while maintaining ownership of that invention. Most colleges insist that the property is theirs and that the innovator does not get to enjoy the fruits of his/her labour.
 

