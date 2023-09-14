DF41
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2022
- Messages
- 1,001
- Reaction score
- -18
- Country
- Location
https://t. me/infodefENGLAND/12135
The family of the future in the West.
Introducing "non-binary polyamorous" parents raising two young children.
One child claims to be "non-binary" at the age of 10. The other one is deemed "anti-gender" at the age of 2.
Why say "non-binary" and "anti-gender" when you can say "psychotic"?
InfoDefenseENGLISH
InfoDefense
Rob Cat:
Make gibbets great again.
Ali P:
Wtf are these people going to say when the gender craze passes?
A N:
Future?
Sean:
Yep , what future if the men chop there dicks off and the women sew there fanny's up ?
Larisa:
There are no limits for people's pervesion and lechery which they are trying to disguise this way.
:
Cps are bunch of pedo rapists Anyways
IPRXYZ:
Why World is up side down?
Look no further!
And They would rather extinct all humans on earth than back from their mission to end male and female concept and acknowledge total failure with huge existential threats.
Their egos will be their fall. Sooner the better.
Sergio:
Just to be clear the 10 and 2yo made this decison all by themselves!
Seth777:
Personally I’m convinced they should all be shot or hanged, not the poor children, but the genuine psychopaths.
ルーく:
There’s no (non-indoctrinated) 10 year old child that ‘speaks’ on such a topic like that.
That same ‘pre-rehearsed’ answer comes out the mouths of those twice her age.
Psychotic is truly the word.
Those children don’t have a chance.
This is a prime example of the west being in ‘Terminal (and absolute) Decline’.
Jeff:
I just saw this movement will ended tragic. Soon or later when enough is enough they all became prey for far right extremist. Sad..
Peter Nielsen:
That poor little girl is going to get super raped by her “moms”.
Jabber Wocky:
Take the kids away and put the parents in an asylum
Benno:
The devil (and his greed driven narcissistic/psychopathic minions) did not like the preparations in Europe for the return of Jesus Christ by Emperor Charlemagne and his dynasty.......That's for sure.
Gary:
Poor little kids
Randle P. McMurphy:
There's not much love between these three all part of the agenda, it'll sour like milk, finished in 6 months fuckin grubby looking perverts
Tiago Vidal:
They are truly psychopaths in the right meaning of the word. And FoxNews is a bunch of vultures and hyaenas gloating over all this carrion.
Nicholas:
Anyone who organizes themselves as a traditional family is the enemy of these neoMarxists and their masters
Timothy:
The tall one looks like John Cleese in a Month Python sketch.
Carl:
Good lord have mercy and forgive us whatever immeasurable wrongs we did in our past lives in order to have to witness such abominable formations.
Pepino Katso:
I won't even watch the video...
Carl:
Don't - how it is not seen as child abuse is beyond me. If you taught your child they could fly by flapping their hands, someone would come knocking on your door to question you on the day they jumped to their death.. here they are applauded and invited to teach the neighbours kids.
Pepino Katso:
Shit now u gonna make me watch it... naaah lol I'm too tired and busy for this shit, i really can't take it anymore , everytime I see a crazy thumbnail or read a title about some queers I get slightly sick... it's not funny anymore, it never was ... tired of this shit
fucking Muricans & Western world stark raving loonies Soylent Greened all trans LBGTs drag queens Wokeism pedos Bill Gates, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and Canadian members of Parliament and those craving own pronouns and Mickey Mouse, Soros and Dylan Mulvaney and German Protestants and Target and Rachelle Lefevre and her non-binary 7-year-old and UN and WHO WEF and their supporters
The family of the future in the West.
Introducing "non-binary polyamorous" parents raising two young children.
One child claims to be "non-binary" at the age of 10. The other one is deemed "anti-gender" at the age of 2.
Why say "non-binary" and "anti-gender" when you can say "psychotic"?
InfoDefenseENGLISH
InfoDefense
Rob Cat:
Make gibbets great again.
Ali P:
Wtf are these people going to say when the gender craze passes?
A N:
Future?
Sean:
Yep , what future if the men chop there dicks off and the women sew there fanny's up ?
Larisa:
There are no limits for people's pervesion and lechery which they are trying to disguise this way.
:
Cps are bunch of pedo rapists Anyways
IPRXYZ:
Why World is up side down?
Look no further!
And They would rather extinct all humans on earth than back from their mission to end male and female concept and acknowledge total failure with huge existential threats.
Their egos will be their fall. Sooner the better.
Sergio:
Just to be clear the 10 and 2yo made this decison all by themselves!
Seth777:
Personally I’m convinced they should all be shot or hanged, not the poor children, but the genuine psychopaths.
ルーく:
There’s no (non-indoctrinated) 10 year old child that ‘speaks’ on such a topic like that.
That same ‘pre-rehearsed’ answer comes out the mouths of those twice her age.
Psychotic is truly the word.
Those children don’t have a chance.
This is a prime example of the west being in ‘Terminal (and absolute) Decline’.
Jeff:
I just saw this movement will ended tragic. Soon or later when enough is enough they all became prey for far right extremist. Sad..
Peter Nielsen:
That poor little girl is going to get super raped by her “moms”.
Jabber Wocky:
Take the kids away and put the parents in an asylum
Benno:
The devil (and his greed driven narcissistic/psychopathic minions) did not like the preparations in Europe for the return of Jesus Christ by Emperor Charlemagne and his dynasty.......That's for sure.
Gary:
Poor little kids
Randle P. McMurphy:
There's not much love between these three all part of the agenda, it'll sour like milk, finished in 6 months fuckin grubby looking perverts
Tiago Vidal:
They are truly psychopaths in the right meaning of the word. And FoxNews is a bunch of vultures and hyaenas gloating over all this carrion.
Nicholas:
Anyone who organizes themselves as a traditional family is the enemy of these neoMarxists and their masters
Timothy:
The tall one looks like John Cleese in a Month Python sketch.
Carl:
Good lord have mercy and forgive us whatever immeasurable wrongs we did in our past lives in order to have to witness such abominable formations.
Pepino Katso:
I won't even watch the video...
Carl:
Don't - how it is not seen as child abuse is beyond me. If you taught your child they could fly by flapping their hands, someone would come knocking on your door to question you on the day they jumped to their death.. here they are applauded and invited to teach the neighbours kids.
Pepino Katso:
Shit now u gonna make me watch it... naaah lol I'm too tired and busy for this shit, i really can't take it anymore , everytime I see a crazy thumbnail or read a title about some queers I get slightly sick... it's not funny anymore, it never was ... tired of this shit
fucking Muricans & Western world stark raving loonies Soylent Greened all trans LBGTs drag queens Wokeism pedos Bill Gates, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and Canadian members of Parliament and those craving own pronouns and Mickey Mouse, Soros and Dylan Mulvaney and German Protestants and Target and Rachelle Lefevre and her non-binary 7-year-old and UN and WHO WEF and their supporters