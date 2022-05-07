Why PPP Leaders not Going to USA on "Personal Visits" Anymore?

Areesh
Last year in July and August when USA was about to leave Afghanistan, ppp leaders were again and again visiting USA for some "personal reasons"
Murad Ali Shah:
June 2021
July 2021
September 2021
Bilawal Zardari
July 2021
These "private visits" have now stopped
Any idea why??
Murad returns after US visit
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah returned from the United States early on Sunday after a private visit. He reached Karachi via a private airline's flight.He had departed for the US on
www.pakistantoday.com.pk
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip -
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip after leaving on July 4, according to his spokesperson.
dailytimes.com.pk
Bilawal Bhutto arrives in New York to kickstart seven-day US visit
NEW YORK: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York Monday to kickstart his seven-day trip to the US, which has triggered criticism and accusations from the federal...
www.thenews.com.pk
These "private visits" have now stopped
Any idea why??