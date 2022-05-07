What's new

Why PPP Leaders not Going to USA on "Personal Visits" Anymore?

Last year in July and August when USA was about to leave Afghanistan, ppp leaders were again and again visiting USA for some "personal reasons"

Murad Ali Shah:

June 2021

Murad returns after US visit

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah returned from the United States early on Sunday after a private visit. He reached Karachi via a private airline's flight.He had departed for the US on
July 2021

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip -

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip after leaving on July 4, according to his spokesperson.
September 2021

Murad Ali Shah leaves for US for third visit in 3 months

Bilawal Zardari

July 2021

Bilawal Bhutto arrives in New York to kickstart seven-day US visit

NEW YORK: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York Monday to kickstart his seven-day trip to the US, which has triggered criticism and accusations from the federal...
These "private visits" have now stopped

Any idea why??
 
Everyone knows the answer to that. PPP is the long-term partner of USA in Pakistan. A party that is fuedal and presents itself as a liberal alternative. The Americans aren't really impressed with PML-N, but have to partner temporarily.

Even long before the visits US ambassador has paid regular visits to Sindh. USAID has shown keen interest by intiating various projects. PPP is the ideal candidate for US meddling in Pakistan. The Americans are impressed with Sindhudesh nationalism. They are corrupt and can be bribed easily. Also, the US already had a partnership going with Benazir Bhutto before her murder. This is no secret. It is a natural alliance for both sides.
 
PPP is CIA asset. Simplest explanation of this dynastic feudalistic blood sucking leeches of a party.

Inko pata nahi, jab assets compromise hojata hai toe unhay dump kardiya jata hai. example: OBL
 
Hi,

The goal has been achieved.
 
Ppp is much bigger tritor & puppet of US in Pakistan then pmln as we all witness how they destroy Karachi City witch was the backbone of PAKISTAN Economy & it was planed for ditch the Economey it is a pure crimenals party so what do we expect from them...
 
Karachi was intentionally kept underdeveloped, so Pakistan doesn't progress or stand up on its own.

Karachi, if managed properly, given proper rights and merit-based system, can payback entire country's debt in 15 years.

There's extreme amount of untapped potential in our youth.
 
As long as you can't take out the traitors at the point blank range you'll remain dead...
 
So we have to watch this clan of treacherous thugs/criminals/ sell outs ruin this nation helplessly? The neutrals are so corrupt that they won't put ppp in it's place? However, are always ready to go after pti and other patriotic forces That's a very worry some thought.
 
Then who planned the murders of ZAB & BB?
If USA, then PPP failed to learn any lesson?
Hope USA will repeat the exercise for ejecting Pakistan by utilising both main PPP brand toilet rolls.
 
Must keep an eye on ppp this crimenals corruption party (iss waqt Karachi ke halat ya ha ka Shahar mai badtareen tarika sa Sindh card or Shiaisam card khala ja raha hai muktalif ilaqon mai targeted bijli gas or pani band kar ka logon ko tung kya ja raha ha boht khamoshi zulm or barbaryat ka bazar garam ha apni marzi ka logon ko bithana ka lya logon ko karobar tak nhi karna dya ja raha ha tamam bare posts par Sindhi or Shiaon ko apoint kr dya gya ha baghair kisi marit ka har truf kabza chal raha hain Karachi ko mukamal tabahi ke truf lajaya ja raha ha Karachi ka tamam idara tabah kr dya gaya hai iss ppp ko Karachi sa nikal do Khudara...
 
because Pride month ended....
 
He can go on thousands of private trips….the point is, the people don’t seem to be angry. They are sitting in their houses and complaining.

At some point, Pakistani awam needs to stand up.
 

