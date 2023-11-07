What's new

Why PMLN deleted own survey .... lolllllll ...epic failure

I really want to know who leads their social media team. The guy really is robbing PML of money.
 
I really want to know who leads their social media team. The guy really is robbing PML of money.
Must be Nani’s driver.

Interview Question: can you use twitter, Facebook and TikTok

Answer: yes, I also have DailyMotions

You’re hired 😂
 
Must be Nani’s driver.

Interview Question: can you use twitter, Facebook and TikTok

Answer: yes, I also have DailyMotions

You’re hired 😂
Yeh to N hai, let me show you some gems from the marketing department of PIA.

Imagine that you go out of business because you can't pay for fuel and you send out a social media post actually mentioning and goading about that fact.

Have we completely stopped hiring anyone competent in these organizations? Because I sure as heck know there are many competent people in Pakistan still.

1699404856990.png


And then here is the mobile app of PIA straight out of the 2000's

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/17p5ct0
 
This the mental level of PMLN leaders ....look at this ..


I really want to know who leads their social media team. The guy really is robbing PML of money.
kuch bhi kahoo ya PMLN ha maza ki ...loll

 
Yeh to N hai, let me show you some gems from the marketing department of PIA.

Imagine that you go out of business because you can't pay for fuel and you send out a social media post actually mentioning and goading about that fact.

Have we completely stopped hiring anyone competent in these organizations? Because I sure as heck know there are many competent people in Pakistan still.

And then here is the mobile app of PIA straight out of the 2000's

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/17p5ct0
Hahahah what a bunch of duffers 😂
 

