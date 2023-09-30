Why PM Hasina Staying Long in America?

PM Hasina reaches Washington DC
Leave Washington for UK Sept 29
Return Dhaka Oct 4
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives a speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, September 22, 2023. Photo: PMO
Published : 24 Sep 2023, 09:40 AMUpdate : 24 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM
Prime minister Hasina arrived in New York on September 17
to attend the UNGA. Hasina on Saturday evening (local time) reached Washington DC, capital of the US.
She left the Place of Residence, Lotte New York at 11:40am Saturday (local time) and arrived in Washington DC by road at 6pm.
The prime minister will leave Washington DC for London, United Kingdom, on September 29
. She will stay in London till October 3.
After wrapping up her visit, the Prime Minister will leave London for home and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on October 4.
