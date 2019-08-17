What's new

Why Pakistanis stop buying new Japanese Cars: Loot Mafia Suzuki, Honda & Toyota face major Losses

Japanese companies came into Pakistan around 80's they promised to revitalize the Manufacturing sector however they have not gone beyond basic Assembly or mechanical work in Pakistan


Did they introduce advance robotics to Pakistan ? No

  • JAPAN's foreign policy is not aligned with Pakistan for last 10 years , however they continue to sell cars in Pakistan that sell for $4,000 USD - $5,000 USD range since 80's
  • JAPAN has been selling Motor cycles in Pakistan $1,000 USD -$3,000 USD range since 80's

Japanese electronics were top demand item from Middle east from Local Pakistani Families for generations

80's
90's
00's

Japanese products dominated market only later Chinese Products and Korean products came to Pakistan

However Japan has been neglecting Pakistan for almost 10 years on our Issues


Japanese news websites do not cover Kashmri
upload_2019-8-17_10-17-18.png



This news paper runs news India easing Kerfew while neglecting the story of 12 million people
upload_2019-8-17_10-18-55.png






What exactly have Japan contribute to Pakistan's Economy beside the second rate Suzuki, Honda and Totyotas????



Countries who do not cover Pakistani Stories and issues are not our friends
 
these PTI intelligent people will never understand
now look at these shit cars we have to buy , and more expensive as company is losing money , so they will make it more expensive
 
Syed1. said:
Man stop giving importance to tatti Youtube channels like Haqeeqat TV
The same tatti is making millions in a month all thanks to the ignorant Pakistanis who go ga ga on all videos without even using their minds.


fKuJTMU.png



jlbcgGN.png
 
Kia is better looking than all nippon cars dude
 
For people blaming Japanese, you have no idea how the car industry works.

It's not Japanese selling you junk, it's a Pakistani company.

Pak Suzuki is a Pakistani company that was a licence to build or import Suzuki cars.
If pak Suzuki wants to sell you junk, Suzuki in Japan does not have much say.

Japanese build some of the best cars in the world, Pakistani companies build junk
 
Oracle said:
these PTI intelligent people will never understand
now look at these shit cars we have to buy , and more expensive as company is losing money , so they will make it more expensive
PTI brought more competition in Auto industry and it should reduce the car prices.
 
Rusty said:
For people blaming Japanese, you have no idea how the car industry works.

It's not Japanese selling you junk, it's a Pakistani company.

Pak Suzuki is a Pakistani company that was a licence to build or import Suzuki cars.
If pak Suzuki wants to sell you junk, Suzuki in Japan does not have much say.

Japanese build some of the best cars in the world, Pakistani companies build junk
True but why are the Japanese car makers in Pakistan and begging PTI govt to reduce taxes, duties and premiums??

Pak Suzuki, Honda Atlas and Toyota Indus motors looted Pakistanis dry like wolf bites....snatched money from ignorant common Pakistanis for a fact.
 
Countries only care for their own interests, India is an enticing market for all countries of the world, dont expect them to stand with us. Forget about Japan, in Malaysian newspapers had literally not covered anything related to the Kashmir issue. Instead are solely focused on Zakir Naik 24/7, unless we stand on our two feet and the world think they can make money off of us, we dont have much to go for.
 

