Why Pakistanis stop buying new Japanese Cars: Loot Mafia Suzuki, Honda & Toyota face major Losses

Japanese companies came into Pakistan around 80's they promised to revitalize the Manufacturing sector however they have not gone beyond basic Assembly or mechanical work in Pakistan
Did they introduce advance robotics to Pakistan ? No
- JAPAN's foreign policy is not aligned with Pakistan for last 10 years , however they continue to sell cars in Pakistan that sell for $4,000 USD - $5,000 USD range since 80's
- JAPAN has been selling Motor cycles in Pakistan $1,000 USD -$3,000 USD range since 80's
Japanese electronics were top demand item from Middle east from Local Pakistani Families for generations
80's
90's
00's
Japanese products dominated market only later Chinese Products and Korean products came to Pakistan
However Japan has been neglecting Pakistan for almost 10 years on our Issues
Japanese news websites do not cover Kashmri
View attachment 574585
This news paper runs news India easing Kerfew while neglecting the story of 12 million people
View attachment 574586
What exactly have Japan contribute to Pakistan's Economy beside the second rate Suzuki, Honda and Totyotas????
Countries who do not cover Pakistani Stories and issues are not our friends