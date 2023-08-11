What's new

Why Pakistani News Channels become so 'Ghatiya', 'Censored', 'Liar Laffays', 'Morally Corrupt' & 'Haramkhors'

Why Pakistani News Channels become so "Ghatiya", "Censored", "Liars", "Morally Corrupt" & "Haramkhors"

Pakistanis 25 Crore should boycott all News Channels, Anchors, and Journalists and only watch Dramas, Sports, any other TV than News Channels who have crossed all limits of manipulation, and total lie reporting.

News Channels have lost all moral standards of reporting. On twitter, Facebook everywhere these laffas should be exposed.

Look at the journalists and the cockroaches like slave reporters and anchors level nowadays only on Pakistan Media News Channels.

Journalism in News related channels is so pathetic, sellouts and disgusting, put ur discussion points here and expose the news channels of Pakistan inside and overseas where ever they are broadcasting lies after lies.
 
Obviously ....

1691795582024.png
 
dollar drives them insane. he who pays the piper calls the tune.

They love to humiliate British Pakistanis who go to pak jails by taking close up photos of them behind bars. This happened to my mate.
 

