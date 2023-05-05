What's new

Why Pakistan Needs Language Laws

This is how transliteration and "Roman Urdu" have destroyed this language.

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/rv88zi

It's such a shame that many in Pakistan can't speak or write proper English, proper Urdu or their mother tongues. What results is a mix of all three into what I call "کھچڑی زبان".

When languages are not properly protected and taught, the result is this.

Behold the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's "translation" of Islamabad International Airport!

1683295112347.jpeg


The terms for international and airport ready exist in Urdu.
  • International = بین اقوامی (Bainul Aqwami)
  • Airport =ہوائی اڈے (Hawai Adda)
What’s the point of transliterating it? At this point why not abandon all these languages and just make English the official language? Why make a mockery? In comparison, here’s how our neighbouring languages behave.

Persian = فرودگاه بین‌المللی
Arabic = مطار الدولي
Turkish = Uluslararası Havalimanı
Chinese = 国际机场
Hindi = does the same stupidity as Urdu

Yes, this is actually a real photo. The CAA actually approved this translation. It makes me wonder what the average IQ is of the people running this government department.

Oh wait…nevermind.
1683295736414.jpeg


And this nonsense is not an isolated incident. In 2018, the Citizens Archive of Pakistan inaugurated the "National History Museum" as the "نیشنل ہستورے میوزیم".

These words already exist in Urdu!
  • Museum =عجائب گھر (Ajaib Ghar)
  • National = قومی (Quami)
  • History = تاریخ (Tareekh)

Here’s the “Election Commission”…

1683295845981.png





And this is not just about Urdu...all our languages in Pakistan are under threat due to ignorance like this. The lack of ownership of our languages and lack of language laws results in this type of circus, where bastardisation is allowed to run rampant.

Even our urban neighbourhoods haven't been spared. Traditionally they have always been named to reflect our culture or history - places like Gulberg, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Anarkali, Lyari, Faizabad etc. All these places have culture, history and soul about them.

Nowadays however, places like "Paragon City", "Eden Avenue", "Ideal Garden Housing Scheme", "DHA City", "Bahria Town", "Arian City", "Top City" seem to be the norm. Does this not seem problematic? "Bahria Town" is not actually a town, it's a private company named "Bahria Town Private Limited". Why are company names replacing the names of villages and localities which have stood for over 500 years? These names have no soul to them whatsoever. Despite the fact Urdu words already exist, the Anglo terms were adopted. For example, the word for TOWN in Urdu would be:
  • Abad (آباد)
  • Abadi (آبادی)
  • Pur (پور)
  • Pura (پورہ)
  • Mahalla (محله)
What are we telling the world when we disrespect our own languages? It tells the world we are a dead nation. When university is pronounced as "you nee vastee", you are essentially defining yourselves as an ignorant nation.

University = جامعہ not یونیورسٹی

1683296009280.jpeg
 
what do you mean? Do u not have a department which continiously adds and keeps the language evolving. What i am observing is same like you describe, the Hinglish variant in Ordu.

Even BBC Urdu is starting to introduce english words into the vanacular is beyond me.

Here the govt policy on language is very very strict. Kiswahili first and foremost. From school to high school to university to our govt service. Because of this strict policy we saw kiswahili now a lingua franca across eastern Zaire, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Oman (yes oman), Comores, Southern Somalia, northern Malawi. It is widely now being taught across the continent.

  • Museum =عجائب گھر (Ajaib Ghar)
  • National = قومی (Quami)
  • History = تاریخ (Tareekh)

You quote above examples - let us go to another level:

I love languages so i may carry away.

Swahili:
Office --> Daftari --> Ordu? Daftar I presume from arabic. THis is daily used words - I hear in Ordu - Office being used.
Oil --> Mafuta --> Ordu? ?? --> I hear Oil being used? How is that possible.
Medicine-> Dawa --> Ordu? Dawa -> I hear Medicine being used...
Fever --> Bukari --> Ordu? --> I hear temperature being used....
Class -> Darasa --> Ordu? Class? should this not be from same root arabic word?
Teacher-> Mwalimu --> Ordu? Mwalim? but I hear teacher.
Fish --> Samaki ---> Ordu ? ?? but I hear Fish???
Chicken -> Kuku ---> Ordu ? Morgh I think but I hear chicken
Speed -> Raftari ->>> Ordu? Speed It should be Raftar also
Clean -> Safi --> Ordu ? Saaf? I hear clean
Shirt -> Kamizi -> Ordu ? Kameez? I hear shirt
President -> Raisi -> Ordu President.
Gathering -> Majlisi -> I hear assembly


These just some of the difference I noted between two parallel languages Kiswahili and Ordu but because of strict Language guidelines, we have adhered have resulted in Lugaa safi.

Have a look at our leaders... They will NOT address in English what so ever.... Entire East African region is like that.

This is the level of respect and harmony: Kenyatta paused for Azaan as a Christian speaking on the funeral of ourlate President Magfuli.


Have a look at Omani delegation speaking perfect swahili.

 
Sinnerman108 said:
This is a perfect representation of absolute shame and maybe the reason why we are
in the state that we are.
Its because those in power see west as a role model, plus the public also loves these signs, makes them feel superior and from the educated class. When I visit Pakistan I use the world InshaAllah and I get laughed at, but if I say thank you then you get a respectful stare.
 
PakAlp said:
Its because those in power see west as a role model, plus the public also loves these signs, makes them feel superior and from the educated class. When I visit Pakistan I use the world InshaAllah and I get laughed at, but if I say thank you then you get a respectful stare.
what do you mean?

Here is it opposite - you are considered as a moron and idiot by trying to show off that you know a foreign language; it makes you a laughing stock.
 
Recently, African countries have really impressed me. They talk straight to the West. The Ugandan president recently talked straight to the US representative telling him where to shove their LGQBT.

And now they are leaping ahead in empowering their language, while Pakistani slaves look forward to the end of their languages and their replacement with English with glee.

The only way to defend our languages, if the will is there, is by law.
 
uhuru said:
what do you mean?

Here is it opposite - you are considered as a moron and idiot by trying to show off that you know a foreign language; it makes you a laughing stock.
Where are you from? It probably depends on the area but in Ajk they love the English words etc, obviously those who cannot read or right do not because they don't understand it.

Our leaders always speak English, name everything in English as shown in above posts.
 
PakAlp said:
Where are you from? It probably depends on the area but in Ajk they love the English words etc, obviously those who cannot read or right do not because they don't understand it.

Our leaders always speak English, name everything in English as shown in above posts.
From Dar es Salaam. I only learnt english at University. Only as a subject in school. All schooling was in swahili

jamal18 said:
Recently, African countries have really impressed me. They talk straight to the West. The Ugandan president recently talked straight to the US representative telling him where to shove their LGQBT.

And now they are leaping ahead in empowering their language, while Pakistani slaves look forward to the end of their languages and their replacement with English with glee.

The only way to defend our languages, if the will is there, is by law.
I am going back long back; we were totally behind always playing a fiddle to these colonials and later the chinese madarchods. No more.

We dont take nonsense from anyone. Unfortunately these western and chinese madarchods always try to pay the elites to get their way. People have woken up here.
 
uhuru said:
From Dar es Salaam. I only learnt english at University. Only as a subject in school. All schooling was in swahili
Never met anyone from your end so can't say much. In Pakistan as discussed above, they are removing urdu words and replacing them with English, our leaders proudly speak English at international platforms, even our generals do it, it goes with their mustache and clean shaven culture.

I dont say anything is wrong with learning other languages but why not be proud of your roots/culture. Urdu is beautiful language, it should be made law to speak urdu when government officials visit international platforms, in the parliament etc.
 
PakAlp said:
Never met anyone from your end so can't say much. In Pakistan as discussed above, they are removing urdu words and replacing them with English, our leaders proudly speak English at international platforms, even our generals do it, it goes with their mustache and clean shaven culture.

I dont say anything is wrong with learning other languages but why not be proud of your roots/culture. Urdu is beautiful language, it should be made law to speak urdu when government officials visit international platforms, in the parliament etc.
I agree - languages - literature/culture is part of it.

when you have morons from leadership etc just speaking in English it tells you they have a huge shame. Why?

Ordu is a beautiful langauge. Why such a sense of inferiority.

Look at Indians... my goodness. it is Hinglish - 70% english may be 25% Ordu + 5 % Hindi..
 
uhuru said:
what do you mean? Do u not have a department which continiously adds and keeps the language evolving. What i am observing is same like you describe, the Hinglish variant in Ordu.
We do, but they're about as useful as the UN is.

And sadly most Pakistanis pretend like this is something to be proud about. Many literally argue that this is called "evolution".

It's not...mixing English into Urdu makes the language sound horrible. Literally an embarrassment.

And this weird fascination with Roman Urdu. How is this even allowed? If this country isn't going to protect its languages, history, cultures then what are we?

Roman Urdu should be outright banned in commercial use. There is one standard script and dictionary for Urdu. Respect the alphabet.
 
How about first implementing Urdu as the Official language in practice first? You are already disrespecting the spirit and written laws in the constitution and want new laws? For what? for more laws to be ignored and not implemented?

As for this thread topic, how about ordinary Pakistanis stop writing in texts etc in roman Urdu and then we can try to preserve our esteemed language?
 
Neelo said:
We do, but they're about as useful as the UN is.

And sadly most Pakistanis pretend like this is something to be proud about. Many literally argue that this is called "evolution".

It's not...mixing English into Urdu makes the language sound horrible. Literally an embarrassment.

And this weird fascination with Roman Urdu. How is this even allowed? If this country isn't going to protect its languages, history, cultures then what are we?

Roman Urdu should be outright banned in commercial use. There is one standard script and dictionary for Urdu. Respect the alphabet.
And its not like they can't do it. They just choose not to.

Here's Careem Pakistan
1683309699206.png


Now compare it to Careem in the Gulf
1683309838789.png


PDF said:
How about first implementing Urdu as the Official language in practice first? You are already disrespecting the spirit and written laws in the constitution and want new laws? For what? for more laws to be ignored and not implemented?

As for this thread topic, how about ordinary Pakistanis stop writing in texts etc in roman Urdu and then we can try to preserve our esteemed language?
Who are you crying to? It's not my fault English is an official language of this country. Go tell your boys at GHQ this.
 
Neelo said:
We do, but they're about as useful as the UN is.

And sadly most Pakistanis pretend like this is something to be proud about. Many literally argue that this is called "evolution".

It's not...mixing English into Urdu makes the language sound horrible. Literally an embarrassment.

And this weird fascination with Roman Urdu. How is this even allowed? If this country isn't going to protect its languages, history, cultures then what are we?

Roman Urdu should be outright banned in commercial use. There is one standard script and dictionary for Urdu. Respect the alphabet.
I would not worry about romanised version.

Swahili btw was also written in Arabic script; in Zanzibar the linguists still do it; but what was enforced was standardised version and mass education and literacy.

When I travel to Oman, it is absolutely amazing... from airport to home to markets... swahili... no english.

PDF said:
How about first implementing Urdu as the Official language in practice first? You are already disrespecting the spirit and written laws in the constitution and want new laws? For what? for more laws to be ignored and not implemented?

As for this thread topic, how about ordinary Pakistanis stop writing in texts etc in roman Urdu and then we can try to preserve our esteemed language?
It starts at leadership level and mass media...

When your PM cannot even speak his mother tongue or national language.

IK tends to not be bad but at times he relaps to using a lot of english words.
 
uhuru said:
I would not worry about romanised version.

Swahili btw was also written in Arabic script; in Zanzibar the linguists still do it; but what was enforced was standardised version and mass education and literacy.

When I travel to Oman, it is absolutely amazing... from airport to home to markets... swahili... no english.
Swahili as you said officially changed the script/alphabet. There's an official dictionary and a proper way to write words.

If Urdu wants to go down that road, then by all means.

But neither Roman Urdu has an official dictionary or an official alphabet.

People literally make up the spelling of words.

English
How are you feeling today?

Urdu
آج آپ کیسا محسوس کر رہے ہیں؟

Roman Chutiya Urdu
Aj ap kaise mehsoos kar re hain?
Aaj aap kaisay mehsoos kar rahe hain?
Ajj app kaisae meh soos karae hain?


It's infuriating!
 

