Why Pakistan Needs Language Laws

International = بین اقوامی (Bainul Aqwami)

Airport =ہوائی اڈے (Hawai Adda)

Museum =عجائب گھر (Ajaib Ghar)

National = قومی (Quami)

History = تاریخ (Tareekh)

Abad (آباد)

Abadi (آبادی)

Pur (پور)

Pura (پورہ)

Mahalla (محله)

This is how transliteration and "Roman Urdu" have destroyed this language.It's such a shame that many in Pakistan can't speak or write proper English, proper Urdu or their mother tongues. What results is a mix of all three into what I call "کھچڑی زبان".When languages are not properly protected and taught, the result is this.Behold the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's "translation" of Islamabad International Airport!The terms for international and airport ready exist in Urdu.What’s the point of transliterating it? At this point why not abandon all these languages and just make English the official language? Why make a mockery? In comparison, here’s how our neighbouring languages behave.Persian = فرودگاه بین‌المللیArabic = مطار الدوليTurkish =Chinese = 国际机场Hindi = does the same stupidity as UrduYes, this is actually a real photo. The CAA actually approved this translation. It makes me wonder what the average IQ is of the people running this government department.Oh wait…nevermind.And this nonsense is not an isolated incident. In 2018, the Citizens Archive of Pakistan inaugurated the "National History Museum" as the "نیشنل ہستورے میوزیم".These words already exist in Urdu!Here’s the “Election Commission”…And this is not just about Urdu...all our languages in Pakistan are under threat due to ignorance like this. The lack of ownership of our languages and lack of language laws results in this type of circus, where bastardisation is allowed to run rampant.Even our urban neighbourhoods haven't been spared. Traditionally they have always been named to reflect our culture or history - places like Gulberg, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Anarkali, Lyari, Faizabad etc. All these places have culture, history and soul about them.Nowadays however, places like "Paragon City", "Eden Avenue", "Ideal Garden Housing Scheme", "DHA City", "Bahria Town", "Arian City", "Top City" seem to be the norm. Does this not seem problematic? "Bahria Town" is not actually a town, it's a private company named "Bahria Town Private Limited". Why are company names replacing the names of villages and localities which have stood for over 500 years? These names have no soul to them whatsoever. Despite the fact Urdu words already exist, the Anglo terms were adopted. For example, the word for TOWN in Urdu would be:What are we telling the world when we disrespect our own languages? It tells the world we are a dead nation. When university is pronounced as "you nee vastee", you are essentially defining yourselves as an ignorant nation.University = جامعہ not یونیورسٹی