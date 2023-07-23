Why Overseas Pakistanis In America Should Consider Voting Republican

We all know what the current war criminal Joe Biden's administration has done not only in Pakistan but around the world. Meddling in others countries affairs.What's more hilarious is watching "progressive liberal" Americans (read Democrat sheep) completely ignore what misery Obama-Biden brought with their drone warfare program.Pakistan enjoyed better relations with the United States during the years under Trump, as tensions eased and the drone program slowed to a trickle.In Pakistan, people often prefer Republican administrations to Democratic ones.Republicans are not ashamed of being warmongers, and in some odd way we respect that they are upfront about it. Plus, Trump’s efforts to begin peace negotiations in Afghanistan and his offer to broker a deal between Pakistan and India over Kashmir struck a chord with many.Democrats have historically been seen as snakes and those who double speak. They are incredibly untrustworthy and never upfront about their true motives. With Biden now taking office, what does he do? Appoints Avril D. Haines as his director of national intelligence - the architect of Obama's drone warfare in Pakistan's former Tribal Regions.Very progressive indeed!“I am not a big fan of Obama,” said Nasar Ahmad, a 36-year-old lawyer from Lahore. “I think his suits are much nicer. He's got the Harvard finesse of course...But if it comes down to policy, and if it comes down to who did less damage to Pakistan, I'd say Trump, he probably did less damage. Biden is not Obama and he’s coming into a very different climate. But there are concerns that there might be more of the same-old-same-old.”American-Pakistani relations have rarely been good, with polls showing that the citizens of both countries share a mutual distrust.But after a drone-happy Obama administration, it’s understandable why Trump may have been a breath of fresh air for many Pakistanis — while Trump escalated drone warfare in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and Somalia, in Pakistan, there were only six confirmed strikes over the last four years, a 16-year low.