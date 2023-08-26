What's new

Why No PAF Response To American Drone Warfare In Waziristan (2002-2015)

Was drone warfare allowed by the Pakistan Military Command in exchange for so0

Remember while growing up we were taught from State Television PTV how our Air Force was the greatest in the world and how our Air Force pilots were the best? Just wondering where this Air Force was while American drones were violating Pakistan’s airspace and murdering civilians in Waziristan between 2002 and 2015?

These cute JF17s they like to shove down our throats, where were they? The F16s?

Not that our blindfolds have finally been removed, it’s about time we accept reality:

1. The Americans were allowed to operate drones in Waziristan at the behest of the GHQ

2. The Air Force would not interfere in American drone operations in Pakistani airspace

3. The military would receive ”aid” from the US in return for this cooperation
 

