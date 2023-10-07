What's new

Why muslims don't support Palestinians? They need weapons

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
630
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
«أُذِنَ لِلَّذِینَ یُقاتَلُونَ بِأَنَّهُمْ ظُلِمُوا وَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلى نَصْرِهِمْ لَقَدِیرٌ.
الَّذِینَ أُخْرِجُوامِنْ دِیارِهِمْ بِغَیْرِ حَقٍّ إِلاَّ أَنْ یَقُولُوا رَبُّنَا اللَّهُ وَ لَوْلا دَفْعُ اللَّهِ النَّاسَ بَعْضَهُمْ بِبَعْضٍ لَهُدِّمَتْ صَوامِعُ وَ بِیَعٌ وَ صَلَواتٌ وَ مَساجِدُ یُذْکَرُ فِیهَا اسْمُ اللَّهِ کَثِیراً وَ لَیَنْصُرَنَّ اللَّهُ مَنْ یَنْصُرُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَقَوِیٌّ عَزِیزٌ»؛ حج (۲۲)، آیه ۴۰ ۳۹

Those who are fought against are permitted [to fight] because they have been wronged, and Allah is indeed able to help them.

—those who were expelled from their homes unjustly, only because they said, ‘Allah is our Lord.’ Had not Allah repulsed the people from one another, ruin would have befallen the monasteries, churches, synagogues and mosques in which Allah’s Name is much invoked. Allah will surely help those who help Him. Indeed Allah is all-strong, all-mighty. (Hajj 39_40)
________________________________
project_85936_help_palestine_with_malaika_project_85149_hope_4_palestine_Launch+good-Palestine...jpg

Why all Muslims don't help the Palestinians?
they need real support and weapons. Its duty of all Muslims to help them.
All western countries help Ukraine with their aids and weapons, even they are united for their political games and we are not united for our brothers and religion.
 
well if you have coward leaders or greedy tramps then wat can you do. our leaders deliberately keep our population backward agrarian and no education, forget that no running water population is busy wondering when they get next food. you cant resist if on starvation living standards. All muslim need to be united on throwing out rothschild bank/imf and start minting gold or silver and barter international or print their own currency.

Our country cant even make a simple car or even gun. pakistan truly fit the description of wat they call third world country but i think it more fourth world country.
 
Azadkashmir said:
well if you have coward leaders or greedy tramps then wat can you do. our leaders deliberately keep our population backward agrarian and no education, forget that no running water population is busy wondering when they get next food. you cant resist if on starvation living standards. All muslim need to be united on throwing out rothschild bank/imf and start minting gold or silver and barter international or print their own currency.
Click to expand...
They can at least help covertly. it's not hard
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom