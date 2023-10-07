Why muslims don't support Palestinians? They need weapons

«أُذِنَ لِلَّذِینَ یُقاتَلُونَ بِأَنَّهُمْ ظُلِمُوا وَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلى نَصْرِهِمْ لَقَدِیرٌ.الَّذِینَ أُخْرِجُوامِنْ دِیارِهِمْ بِغَیْرِ حَقٍّ إِلاَّ أَنْ یَقُولُوا رَبُّنَا اللَّهُ وَ لَوْلا دَفْعُ اللَّهِ النَّاسَ بَعْضَهُمْ بِبَعْضٍ لَهُدِّمَتْ صَوامِعُ وَ بِیَعٌ وَ صَلَواتٌ وَ مَساجِدُ یُذْکَرُ فِیهَا اسْمُ اللَّهِ کَثِیراً وَ لَیَنْصُرَنَّ اللَّهُ مَنْ یَنْصُرُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَقَوِیٌّ عَزِیزٌ»؛ حج (۲۲)، آیه ۴۰ ۳۹Those who are fought against are permitted [to fight] because they have been wronged, and Allah is indeed able to help them.—those who were expelled from their homes unjustly, only because they said, ‘Allah is our Lord.’ Had not Allah repulsed the people from one another, ruin would have befallen the monasteries, churches, synagogues and mosques in which Allah’s Name is much invoked. Allah will surely help those who help Him. Indeed Allah is all-strong, all-mighty. (Hajj 39_40)________________________________Why all Muslims don't help the Palestinians?they need real support and weapons. Its duty of all Muslims to help them.All western countries help Ukraine with their aids and weapons, even they are united for their political games and we are not united for our brothers and religion.