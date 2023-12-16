beijingwalker
Why Ladakh region is so much poorer than Tibet?
The remoteness, high altitude, and relative isolation have shaped the economies of Tibet and Ladakh. Traditionally, agriculture has been the mainstay of the local population, which remains predominantly rural. The nominal GDP of Tibet in 2022 was approximately 32 billion current US$, which is the size of the economy of Cyprus or Cambodia.
Tibet's GDP increased eightfold in real terms since the turn of the century, which translates into an average annual growth of 12 %. Despite this impressive achievement, Tibet remains the smallest regional economy in China. The economy has witnessed a fundamental structural change with agriculture's share dropping from more than 50 % in 1990 to less than 10 % in recent years.
Industry's share has tripled over the same period, leading the secondary sector to account for a third of aggregate output. Although services experienced the smallest change, it was sufficient to transform them into the largest sector of the economy with more than half of GDP. The real GDP per capita grew relatively slowly in the 1990s but it increased sevenfold over the past two decades. Nevertheless, Tibet remains one of the poorest provinces in China.
Data on Ladakh's GDP are not readily available and are not published on a regular basis, even after the region obtained the status of a union territory in 2019. The J&K Directorate of Economics and Statistics (2012) reports for fiscal year 2009–10 a GDP of $325 million in nominal and $242 million in real terms, which would make Ladakh one of the smallest economies in the world at par with Tonga or Micronesia. It is also dwarfed by Tibet's economy with a real GDP of $8.9 billion in 2009. Ladakh's per-capita GDP in 2009–10 was $1200 in nominal and $894 in real terms, making it wealthier than other districts within J&K and placing it below (but still close to) the Indian average. However, Tibet is many times wealthier than Ladakh.
