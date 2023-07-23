What's new

Why Kissinger was in Beijing again?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 14, 2015
Messages
15,210
Reaction score
21
Country
United States
Location
United States
It was 1971. Pak was in deep $hit, and she facilitated a secret visit by Kissinger using a route via Pak to Beijing. And, the rest is history with the collapse of the USSR, and the emergence of China as an economic super power....

It is now 2023. Pak is again in deep $hit. And, 100-years old Kissinger has paid a visit to Beijing. Is he carrying an offer China can't refuse? The West wants Russia dead and gone......

In the last century Russia faced existential crisis 2 times due to the internal upheavals, and the regimes changed. The WW1 went wrong, the Bolshevik revolution occurred, and the Czarist regime collapsed. The Afgan War went wrong, Glasnost and Perestroika were introduced, and the USSR collapsed. Will this Ukraine War lead to the 3rd time?

The internal dissention is peaking up as the 2014 Crimean Annexation hero Girkin has been arrested today for he has demanded Putin to be replaced by a more competent leader. According to the British Intelligence (still the topmost in the West), 16 important Russian generals have been removed and put under house arrest. And, the Young Russians (officers at the lower ranks up to colonel) are now upset, which might lead to disillusionment, frustration, and anger.....

Interesting times ahead. Fasten your seatbelts for HE keeps the balance by letting one evil fighting another one out....

 
If Russian is dead then next number is China as muslim world is already lost.. Pakistan is already under US occupation. China already lost in Pakista by hands of Americans.If Russia fall then nato will reach on Chinese border in next 50 to 70 years. Chinese dream to reach europ via roads and trains will end with Russians. Chinese are useless.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
As US, China Fight Over Bangladesh, India Is the Real Winner
Replies
6
Views
901
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
China studied the collapse of the Soviet Union and learned three lessons to avoid a similar fate
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
4K
Song Hong
Song Hong
B
Is a US-Sponsored “Regime Change” in the Offing in Bangladesh?
Replies
0
Views
321
Black_cats
B
Nan Yang
Is America About to Have Its Perestroika Moment?
Replies
5
Views
481
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
H
Why is Erdogan suddenly making nice to his enemies?
Replies
0
Views
556
Homajon
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom