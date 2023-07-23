Why Kissinger was in Beijing again?

It was 1971. Pak was in deep $hit, and she facilitated a secret visit by Kissinger using a route via Pak to Beijing. And, the rest is history with the collapse of the USSR, and the emergence of China as an economic super power....It is now 2023. Pak is again in deep $hit. And, 100-years old Kissinger has paid a visit to Beijing. Is he carrying an offer China can't refuse? The West wants Russia dead and gone......In the last century Russia faced existential crisis 2 times due to the internal upheavals, and the regimes changed. The WW1 went wrong, the Bolshevik revolution occurred, and the Czarist regime collapsed. The Afgan War went wrong, Glasnost and Perestroika were introduced, and the USSR collapsed. Will this Ukraine War lead to the 3rd time?The internal dissention is peaking up as the 2014 Crimean Annexation hero Girkin has been arrested today for he has demanded Putin to be replaced by a more competent leader. According to the British Intelligence (still the topmost in the West), 16 important Russian generals have been removed and put under house arrest. And, the Young Russians (officers at the lower ranks up to colonel) are now upset, which might lead to disillusionment, frustration, and anger.....Interesting times ahead. Fasten your seatbelts for HE keeps the balance by letting one evil fighting another one out....