Why It's So Hard for Meta, PayPal and X to Build a Super App Like WeChat | WSJ

Why It's So Hard for Meta, PayPal and X to Build a Super App Like WeChat | WSJ
Meta. PayPal. X. All of these tech companies have made attempts at a “super app” in the U.S., following the success of WeChat in China, but have yet to get one off the ground. Tech leaders have struggled to combine elements like social media, messaging, payment and more into one place. So what’s holding the U.S. back from having a super app available?WSJ explains why, despite challenges, companies still see it as their holy grail product.

 

