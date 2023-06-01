What's new

Why isn't Henry Kissinger dying ?

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 18, 2012
Messages
7,361
Reaction score
-44
Country
India
Location
India
mar hi ni ra saala

HKSDA.JPG

230527-henry-kissinger-100-cc-0636p-7d3d54.jpg
 
REhorror said:
He's probably fed baby blood each month.

It's seriously messed up that this monster is still alive.
Click to expand...
yeah, that's a thing among the elites.

Nita Ambani also gets her virgin child blood shots

fukn' witch, this lady:
Did%20you%20spot%20the%20details%20on%20Nita%20Ambani%27s%20Rare%20Hermes%20Birkin%20Handbag.jpg


married to a very wealthy ogre
ORGEM.jpg

main-qimg-6526fa8d225a511eae5a71d7cd7acf4d-lq
 
Anyone who wants him punished should wish he lives longer in this state. :D
 
these are not normal ppl adrenochrome and baby flesh. just like eye wide shut but worser.
 
maverick1977 said:
This dog has brought down so many countries, caused millions to parish..
Click to expand...
agree, and sorry to go all Zoe Searer on you but "perish".. not "parish"

parish toh christian ilaka hota hai in US etc
 
I read his book on the world order, very smart man.
 
-=virus=- said:
yeah, that's a thing among the elites.

Nita Ambani also gets her virgin child blood shots

fukn' witch, this lady:
Did%20you%20spot%20the%20details%20on%20Nita%20Ambani%27s%20Rare%20Hermes%20Birkin%20Handbag.jpg
Click to expand...

Eh?

That's just plastic surgery, and not a very good one, it seem.

You need to get married ASAP if you find this broad "hot" or whatever, bub.

1685618477305.png


Jazzbot said:
The heck are you guys on about? :blink:
Click to expand...
Exactly.
 
Fish said:
That's just plastic surgery, and not a very good one, it seem.

You need to get married ASAP if you find this broad "hot" or whatever, bub.
Click to expand...
she not bad for a 60 some, man.

GILFs are a thing too, not my preference.. mid 20s to mid 30s sahi hoti hain generally, my area of operations is in the ballpark but can be flexible too, spl on the upside.

5842310.cms


233437.3.jpg
 

Similar threads

OIO
Henry Kissinger meets China’s defence minister in surprise visit to Beijing
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
Menthol
Menthol
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Why Kissinger was in Beijing again?
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
maverick1977
Henry Kissinger On Why US lost in Afghanistan.
2 3
Replies
34
Views
4K
Khan vilatey
K
Zarvan
Kissinger warns Biden on China ties amid Washington's enhanced provocations against Beijing; consequences would be 'fatal, unbearable' for Biden
Replies
6
Views
903
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
beijingwalker
5 Reasons Why Malls in China Are Thriving While Malls in the US Are Dying
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom