aryadravida said: Is it because it has been proved he was indulged in corruption?

Is it because people are scared of army?

Is it because people have given up their fight thinking it's futile to protest as they have lost hope of a bright Pak? Click to expand...

What do you mean there is no reaction. Bahi there is no coverage, plenty of people have been arrested. The thing is all the social mobilizers and leadership including leading grass root workers of PTI have been arrested. Popular twitter accounts have gone offline or deleted.It’s easy to say “why no reaction” people are scared, people are human, people worry about tomorrow.There is anger, frustration and resentment. Some valid questions arise too that should be put to senior leadership of PTI but they all quickly elected to “quit politics and distance themselves from PTI”.Mass NRO under any other name. Master stroke by the military to be honest, brutally effective, but short term gains will have large and far reaching consequences in the long term.Ignore the Kuglemans and the Almeidas, look at the common man, ask them how they feel and you will have your answer to your question.