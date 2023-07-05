Why is the superior judiciary supporting Imran Khan?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice is supposed to be blind but it is not always so, especially when favoured litigants and privileged accused enter the fray.
Pakistan’s judiciary has been marred with a history of compliance towards various quarters, often sacrificing principles of justice for more “esteemed ideals”.
Whether it was Saqib Nisar’s overzealous support for Imran Khan, Asif Khosa’s abject hatred for the Sharif family or the current Chief Justice’s admiration for the former PM, Pakistan has always witnessed a tilt in the judiciary which is all observing despite claims of blindness.
In a recent meeting with court reporters, youtubers and youtubers pretending to be court reporters, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial threw away pretences of objectivity and equity, revealing his support for Imran Khan.
According to journalist Asad Toor, Umar Ata Bandial told the coterie that Imran Khan was “brave”, “resilient” and that the military would never be able to overpower him.
Umar Ata Bandial is also alleged to have expressed his displeasure regarding the establishment’s purported role in the happenings of the senior judiciary.
This is despite the fact that Umar Ata Bandial himself divided the Supreme Court in to two groups, one led by himself and the other led by Senior Puisne Judge, Qazi Faez Isa.
As Chief Justice, Umar Ata Bandial has been accused of engaging in “Bench Fixing”, in which the Chief Justice appoints judges in different benches depending on their personal preferences, as a way to predetermine the case’s outcome.
Qazi Faez Isa has been purposely ignored in many benches only to deter a certain type of judgment.
Instead, Umar Ata Bandial has been accused of meticulously using the powers of the Chief Justice to manipulate Pakistan’s politics.
Sources claim that Umar Ata Bandial along with his family were involved in a plot to ensure the government of PTI in Punjab prior to the General Elections.
The conspiracy was initiated by Imran Khan who wanted his own government in the most populous province of Punjab before elections in the country were held, so that his party could manipulate the results in his favour using State machinery.
A leaked call of Umar Ata Bandial’s mother in law exposes how deeply Imran Khan’s ideology has penetrated sections of the elite, particularly in women who force their male family members to abuse their authority in Imran Khan’s support.
“These damn people don’t impose martial law,” Umar Ata Bandial’s mother in law said in the audio, revealing exactly how much the Bandial family cares about law.
For many amongst the judicial elite, servitude to Imran Khan is more sublime than servitude to the law.
Whether it was Saqib Nisar’s son making money by selling PTI MPA tickets as if they were tradable commodities or Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi bestowing favours to Pervaiz Elahi, it seems that the bonds between PTI and the superior judiciary run deep.
Mothers, wives, sisters, daughters and aunts of the judicial elite have already given their verdict in favour of Imran Khan, how can the men in the family deny it?
Pakistan’s judiciary is not only blind but also seems deaf and dumb when it comes to their favourite Khan, about whom they can not see or hear any evil.
But the rot goes deeper than innocent crushes on Imran Khan any female family members may have.
There has been a precedent in which a Supreme Court Chief Justice has allegedly sought an extension as a reward for certain favours.
Judges are men and men are never devoid of ambition.
It appears that the incumbent may also have plans to stay beyond what has been decided by the very Constitution which empowers his institution.
What culminated on 9 May was only a part of the plot, with the final blow planned in the heart of Constitution Avenue, a legal cover for a mutinous act.
Is it a surprise then that the Islamabad High Court gives relief to Imran Khan just a day after he raises an objection?
Is it shocking that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are still out of jail despite hard evidence of criminality in various cases?
Whilst the merits and demerits of military courts can be debated, is there any choice in a system which is already rigged in favour of one against the other?
