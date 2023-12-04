Why is PDF closing?

Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.
I have been a member here since 2007. It will be sad to see it go. I thought the servers of this forum were in the US, so should be out of reach of the terrorists imposed on us. But alas if webmaster has decided to close it, well it's his decision.
All the best to him.
Because at the end of the day, you have to look for your family's safety. People air their views without considering the consequences to themselves, mods and the admin staff. It's not like you don't know why. No need to create more threads for the same story.