Why is Chachoo whisky quiet when RAW is on a rampage in Pakistan?

Can the army butt lickers answer?...
Lashkar activist's killing in Karachi keeps ISI guessing in Pakistan
The striking similarity between these two killings of terror operatives has prompted Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, often accused of orchestrating terror activities against India, to take precautionary measures. Sources closely monitoring these developments suggest that the ISI has...
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Former anti-India militant killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
A former Kashmiri militant was gunned down in a mosque in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, officials said on Friday, in what a top Islamist guerrilla leader termed a "targeted killing" - the third such death this year.
www.reuters.com
Pakistan Blames RAW For Top LeT Commander's Killing; Over 20 'Enemies Of State' Wanted By India Die Mysteriously Abroad
Farooq, a prominent member of the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema i Islam (Fazl), had stepped out of the seminary to go to Dera Ismail Khan when he was targetted by unknown persons. Karachi Police has blamed RAW agents for the incident.
www.freepressjournal.in