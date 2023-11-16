What's new

Why is Chachoo whisky quiet when RAW is on a rampage in Pakistan?

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 17, 2007
Messages
8,855
Reaction score
-3
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Can the army butt lickers answer?...



economictimes.indiatimes.com

Lashkar activist's killing in Karachi keeps ISI guessing in Pakistan

The striking similarity between these two killings of terror operatives has prompted Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, often accused of orchestrating terror activities against India, to take precautionary measures. Sources closely monitoring these developments suggest that the ISI has...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

www.reuters.com

Former anti-India militant killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

A former Kashmiri militant was gunned down in a mosque in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, officials said on Friday, in what a top Islamist guerrilla leader termed a "targeted killing" - the third such death this year.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.freepressjournal.in

Pakistan Blames RAW For Top LeT Commander's Killing; Over 20 'Enemies Of State' Wanted By India Die Mysteriously Abroad

Farooq, a prominent member of the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema i Islam (Fazl), had stepped out of the seminary to go to Dera Ismail Khan when he was targetted by unknown persons. Karachi Police has blamed RAW agents for the incident.
www.freepressjournal.in www.freepressjournal.in
 
Paitoo said:
Who the hell is Gulfam Hasan?
Click to expand...
What is your year of birth? You may not want to tell. At least a rough idea like first half of 90s or second half of 90s. If you don't want to tell even that then at least tell the decade.
 
Skimming said:
What is your year of birth? You may not want to tell. At least a rough idea like first half of 90s or second half of 90s. If you don't want to tell even that then at least tell the decade.
Click to expand...
Sarfarosh :D

Man that one was amazing
 
Aaj, that old DD series. .. Gul Gulshan Gulfam ? Kashmiri family drama about a houseboat business or something ?

I dont remember shite about it but it can be viewed on youtube, someone uploaded the whole thing.

Skimming said:
What is your year of birth? You may not want to tell. At least a rough idea like first half of 90s or second half of 90s. If you don't want to tell even that then at least tell the decade.
Click to expand...
He's around 40 something

As am I

As is @jamahir bhikari
 

Similar threads

B
Quietly Crushing a Democracy: Millions on Trial in Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
313
saif
S
airmarshal
U.S. Helped Pakistan Get IMF Bailout With Secret Arms Deal for Ukraine, Leaked Documents Reveal
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
139
Views
5K
JX-1
JX-1
N
Pakistan’s political crisis goes viral
Replies
0
Views
504
nahtanbob
N
Vanguard One
India Is Becoming a Power in Southeast Asia
Replies
0
Views
206
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
PradoTLC
Trudeau’s Allegations Upend India-Canada Ties
Replies
12
Views
407
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom