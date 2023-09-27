Why India is world's poorest and why it will take 100 years for India to reach a middle income nation - The right word is nepotism

The right answer is nepotism and nepotism as a practice is taken to a whole new level in India which makes the country into only 300.000 people who are wealthy or semi-wealthy grouped into one entity and there is the rest which is viewed by India as trash.



One of the reasons for that is because India is not a country but a continent like Africa forced upon each other as a country. They are as diverse as Africa. You will find different ethnic groups and even different races within India which lead to this meaning India will need 100 years to get out of it.



Also one of the same reasons that India will be an ease opponent to conquer if Pakistan ever launched large offensive into India it will have 100 times greater results then Pakistan itself could ever imagine. They will fold faster then ANA they are filled with bunch of vegeterians and what not. They are not suited for the wear and tear life style they aren't hard hearted like their Pakistani counterpart who would sense the weakness and kind deep down every Pakistani somewhere knows that the Indians aren't about this life initially. They wouldn't have been conquered for 1000 years if they were and the truth is simple they just aren't.