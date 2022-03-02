What's new

Why India is so dirty - A very short documentary 38% of Indians below Poverty line -2014

A friend of mine (white British-American guy) in California visited India and said it was the dirtiest country he's visited. Including terrible driving etiquette and full of safety hazards for most of the trip, he did like some of the food there. India has deep intrinsic pollution problems that stem from over-population, lack of civics regarding trash disposal, lack of trash disposal infrastructure, lack of carbon fuel emission standards and enforcement, lack of political or business will to clean, among other factors.

Cleaning up India would be the biggest and costliest undertaking and would probably bankrupt the country, I think the government accepts that and it's not something they can do but only focus on cleaning up parts of cities.
 
A1Kaid said:
Yeah, but another thread one Pakistani said that the Indians have influenced the media and internet to be anti-Pakistani, by saying partition was a mistake.

LOL, how was partition a mistake? It was the creation of a new Muslim country. How can one not be happy?
Alhamdulillah, we have Pakistan!

Partition was the right thing to do.

When I think of partition I think the creation of West Pakistan.
 
SaadH said:
We are not too far behind, especially urban Sindh.
True some parts of Pakistan are dirty. If I recall correctly Islamabad is one of the cleanest cities in Asia, Gwadar will be soon as well. Pakistan at least has new clean areas to build and expand. India is pretty much saturated.
 
MultaniGuy said:
Sorry bro, but partition is an incorrect term. Both India and Pakistan got independence from the British in 1947, the British ruled the regional colony of India, they did not rule the country of India.

To say partition is to imply a historical country, there was never a country called India in history, it was always just a region, just like Europe or any other region, never a country.
So, the term partition is incorrect, it should only apply to the Partition of Punjab and Bengal, not India.

People have become used to using it in reference ot india, but it is an incorrect term.
 
Areesh said:
And it is 5000 years old way of life

Not a thing to care about for us
Even on wikipedia Indian internet warriors have tried to show a narrative that many people opposed partition.

The reality is that everyone agreed with partition, and that is why partition happened.

peagle said:
When I mean partition, I mean partition of the British Raj empire in Asia, not India.

"Republic of India" was a country created in 1947 after Pakistan got its independence.

peagle said:
I agree with you that we did not come from India.

We got our independence from the British Raj empire.
 
MultaniGuy said:
It is better to use the term independence. I understand what you said, but it only helps to continue the confusion. It reinforces that wrong meaning.
 
peagle said:
It is better to use the term independence. I understand what you said, but it only helps to continue the confusion. It reinforces that wrong meaning.
Okay, fine. Stupid Indians think the independence of Pakistan was wrong, lol.

We were about to be a minority in our own lands. lol.

so the independence of Pakistan was right.

In a United South Asia Muslims would only make 30-33% of the total population.
If the Kafirs united they would make 67-70% of the total population of South Asia.

So Independence of West Pakistan was right.
 
No doubt Hindustan is dirty, but at the same time Pakistanis are also thier own worst enemies when it comes to cleaness, just look at the major tourist spots with litter strewn everywhere with total disregard for environment, there should be strict laws for garbage thrown deliberately.
 

