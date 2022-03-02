Why India is so dirty - A very short documentary 38% of Indians below Poverty line -2014

MultaniGuy
Yeah, but another thread one Pakistani said that the Indians have influenced the media and internet to be anti-Pakistani, by saying partition was a mistake.A friend of mine (white British-American guy) in California visited India and said it was the dirtiest country he's visited. Including terrible driving etiquette and full of safety hazards for most of the trip, he did like some of the food there. India has deep intrinsic pollution problems that stem from over-population, lack of civics regarding trash disposal, lack of trash disposal infrastructure, lack of carbon fuel emission standards and enforcement, lack of political or business will to clean, among other factors.
Cleaning up India would be the biggest and costliest undertaking and would probably bankrupt the country, I think the government accepts that and it's not something they can do but only focus on cleaning up parts of cities.
True some parts of Pakistan are dirty. If I recall correctly Islamabad is one of the cleanest cities in Asia, Gwadar will be soon as well. Pakistan at least has new clean areas to build and expand. India is pretty much saturated.We are not too far behind, especially urban Sindh.
What about when Indians curse Muslims and Pakistanis on their forums?who cares man?, don't know the point of these dumb threads
serve little purpose
Its a issue for Indians to take care of
Yeah, but another thread one Pakistani said that the Indians have influenced the media and internet to be anti-Pakistani, by saying partition was a mistake.
LOL, how was partition a mistake? It was the creation of a new Muslim country. How can one not be happy?
Alhamdulillah, we have Pakistan!
Partition was the right thing to do.
When I think of partition I think the creation of West Pakistan.
Even on wikipedia Indian internet warriors have tried to show a narrative that many people opposed partition.And it is 5000 years old way of life
Not a thing to care about for us
When I mean partition, I mean partition of the British Raj empire in Asia, not India.Sorry bro, but partition is an incorrect term. Both India and Pakistan got independence from the British in 1947, the British ruled the regional colony of India, they did not rule the country of India.
To say partition is to imply a historical country, there was never a country called India in history, it was always just a region, just like Europe or any other region, never a country.
So, the term partition is incorrect, it should only apply to the Partition of Punjab and Bengal, not India.
People have become used to using it in reference ot india, but it is an incorrect term.
It is better to use the term independence. I understand what you said, but it only helps to continue the confusion. It reinforces that wrong meaning.Even on wikipedia Indian internet warriors have tried to show a narrative that many people opposed partition.
The reality is that everyone agreed with partition, and that is why partition happened.
When I mean partition, I mean partition of the British Raj empire in Asia, not India.
"Republic of India" was a country created in 1947 after Pakistan got its independence.
I agree with you that we did not come from India.
We got our independence from the British Raj empire.
Okay, fine. Stupid Indians think the independence of Pakistan was wrong, lol.It is better to use the term independence. I understand what you said, but it only helps to continue the confusion. It reinforces that wrong meaning.