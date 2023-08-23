Why India is a failed nation and why 9 times smaller Pakistan is an elephant in front of India

On the geopolitical arena and on the conventional reality Pakistan has detered and checkmated India into stalemate To the point where Countries behind Pakistan don't worry about India at all these countries being Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan.. They don't worry about India even a second nor plan their security around India because Pakistan has done such a phenomenal Job to the extent that these Afghans, Persians, Uzbeks can just chill.



Now I wanna explain how India a nation that should have technically been on par with China is 100 years behind China and is also big brothered by Pakistan?



The truth comes down to the fact that the people of Sindh (Pathans and Punjabis mainly use to reign over the entire subcontinent and Hind) They are the traditional elites of the sup-continent.



If they were not Muslims currently they would have destroyed the surrounding countries long time ago such as Uzbekistan, Iran and Tajikistan and the whole central Asia.



People tend to confuse Sindh and Hind but they are not the same but entirely different and never had anything to do with each other and the Arabs who first described this regions and mapped this regions during their conquests separated Fars, Sindh and Hind into 3 completely separate countries.



India is currently under going civil strife and the reason for that is they are not use to ruling themselves and they have divided their own country by their own hands via populism but that is not how you develop a country with ambitions hence there is a higher chance of India going thru multiple civil wars in the coming decades which has also lead to Pakistan decreasing their interest in india due to the ongoing populism which will eventually take it's tool on India and cause India great pain. When India's populism reaches a point of no return and the Indians fall upon each other then Pakistan can completely unfocus on India and come up with new political goals for other regions.