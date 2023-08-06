What's new

Why Hydrogen-Powered Planes Will Beat Electric Planes

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,104
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Why Hydrogen-Powered Planes Will Beat Electric Planes



With 4.5 billion passenger trips taken each year and more than 16 million planes taking off annually in the U.S. alone, aircraft are responsible for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, and the problem is growing. But there could be a solution that rivals the power of fossil fuels without the negatives - hydrogen. Aircraft giant, Airbus, is exploring the technology, as well as new startups, ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen. CNBC explores hydrogen planes and whether they could fix aviation’s emissions problem.

Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:17 — Hydrogen in aviation
04:16 — Companies
09:17 — Challenges
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Why Hydrogen-Powered Planes Will Beat Electric Planes
Replies
3
Views
116
Vikramaditya-I
V
beijingwalker
China Unveils the World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Urban Train, The train’s only by-product is water
Replies
0
Views
495
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
Replies
5
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Stranagor
NASA Unveils an X-Plane They Hope Will Save Earth
Replies
0
Views
104
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
China’s COMAC Wants To Build An Electric Passenger Aircraft
2
Replies
20
Views
458
antonius123
antonius123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom