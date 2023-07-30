What's new

Why Hydrogen-Powered Planes Will Beat Electric Planes

Why Hydrogen-Powered Planes Will Beat Electric Planes



With 4.5 billion passenger trips taken each year and more than 16 million planes taking off annually in the U.S. alone, aircraft are responsible for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, and the problem is growing. But there could be a solution that rivals the power of fossil fuels without the negatives - hydrogen. Aircraft giant, Airbus, is exploring the technology, as well as new startups, ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen. CNBC explores hydrogen planes and whether they could fix aviation’s emissions problem.

I don't see much advantage for Hydrogen over synthetic and bio hydrocarbon liquid fuels. The containment technology may be prohibitive due to weight and cost. We have been running biodiesel-based vehicles for decades now.
 

