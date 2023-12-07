What's new

Why has 'British Indian' become a historical identity?

No Palestinian or Kurd view their ancestors as "Ottoman Middle Easterner" before independence from Ottomans.

No Bulgarian or Albanian call their ancestors "Ottoman Balkan people" before independence from Ottomans.

No Ukrainian or Lithuanian call their pre-1991 ancestors "Soviet East Europeans".

No Kazakh or Tajik call their pre-1991 ancestors "Soviet Central Asians".

These identities do not exist.


None of these people, formerly occupied, think of their ancestors as having a common regional identity resulting from occupation by a single colonizer.

But why did we people from the Indian continent turn British colonization into a common identity? Shouldn't we call our ancestors Punjabis or Bengalis or Marathis instead of "British Indian"? Is it done so no one challenges India's integrity, so everyone can be brainwashed to believe all people in the continent were sem2sem since before independence?
 
hey if they enjoy, cutting toe nails while the white britishiner didnt even have the decency to place feet away from face instead pointing it direct at the indian face. then why not call themselves British india.
 

