Why extremely sparsely populated Tibet, so called the 3rd pole due to its harsh environment can produce Olympic gold medalists?

Why extremely sparsely populated Tibet, so called the 3rd pole due to its harsh environment can produce The Olympic gold medalists?

China attaches great importance to the physical fitness of the primary school students, PE is one of the core courses in all Chinese schools, students can't move up to a higher grade or graduate if they can't pass PE tests.


Tibetan primary school PE class, frisbee
 

Tibetan primary school PE class , Swimming

Tibetan primary school students swimming competition

 
China's " cultural genocide" on Tibetan kids, China blatantly robbed Tibetan kids of their "traditional way of life" under the Human God the beloved Dalai Lama

For a people of just around 3 million, this is quite an achievement

Good for the Tibetan local population, with the world top class education system, now Tibet produces the world top class athletes, scientists and researchers, doctors and engineers... it's no longer a land of only lamas and nuns, only serfs and herders.
 
Physical Education on the roof of the world, rural schools near the world tallest The Mount Everest


A disproportionate number of soldiers in Chinese special forces are also Tibetan. I think their natural endurance and higher oxygen utilization gives them an edge during selection.
 

