Why extremely sparsely populated Tibet, so called the 3rd pole due to its harsh environment can produce Olympic gold medalists?

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 61,800
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Why extremely sparsely populated Tibet, so called the 3rd pole due to its harsh environment can produce The Olympic gold medalists?
China attaches great importance to the physical fitness of the primary school students, PE is one of the core courses in all Chinese schools, students can't move up to a higher grade or graduate if they can't pass PE tests.
Tibetan primary school PE class, frisbee
China attaches great importance to the physical fitness of the primary school students, PE is one of the core courses in all Chinese schools, students can't move up to a higher grade or graduate if they can't pass PE tests.
Tibetan primary school PE class, frisbee