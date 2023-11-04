What's new

Why doesn't India or Modi ever speak up for the Uyghurs? Even Israel does!

www.aljazeera.com

Uighur siblings in India jail since 2013 face deportation threat

Three brothers who fled China’s persecution in Xinjiang and landed in Kashmir now fear New Delhi may send them back.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

Recently, nearly the entirety of Europe as well other countries such as Israel criticized China for its policies on Uyghurs. But, guess what? India has never attacked China over Uyghur concerns. Why do you think that is? Is it because India is scared due to the massive trade and deficit with China? Or could it be due to something similar with what happened between India-Qatar and other Muslim states after the BJP female minister Nupur Sharma attacked Islam? India didn't have the nerve to own up to it and fired her instead, because of heavy reliance on the gulf. Imagine China and Russia firing someone because the USA said so, let alone Qatar. Superpower 2020?

1699142274152.png


I believe that Modi/India is too scared to attack China over Uyghurs (be their situation true or not), but you will still always see Indians bringing up Uyghurs as a tactic against Muslims on social platforms while even their own government hasn't said a word. Even Turkey has said more! (@Trisolaran @LegionnairE @lastofthepatriots @Han Patriot @beijingwalker @Beidou2020 @ThunderCat @Dalit )
 
Indian media is full of propaganda about Uyghurs.
 
because the ughyur propaganda lies is not made in india , it is western invention
 

