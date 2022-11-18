What's new

Why does the Indian Establishment hate Imran Khan so much?

Because they know that he is a great patriot, and would not sell the interests of his nation and country, at any cost. Conversely, they have a natural liking for traitors and thugs like NS, Zardari, Mir Bajwa etc. etc. etc.
 
He talked about Islamophobia. He ordered successful strikes back after BJP and its airforce did a drama for elections instead of just verbal condemning. Openly supported Kashmir freedom movement. He also called newest bhagwan of pajeets "small man" which reminded them of other "small things" they have

And most importantly. He was loyal to Pakistan only which obviously frustrated pajeets who earlier used to deal with characters that used to had business relations with them. These are just some of the reasons
 
Indians love Imran Khan, Indians love Modi.

May both leaders rule their countries as long as they live.

P.S. This anchor is giving unwarranted publicity to Major Arya. The fact is that Indian establishment, Indian Foreign Office, Foreign Minister and Modi has never dared to utter anything against Mr. Imran Khan on any public or social platform.
 
The Indian government hates him, due to his aggressive stance against India, but comments on all their news networks praise him satirically, due to them believing that he is a laughable person, and helping to destabilise Pakistan.

They call him “India’s best RAW agent”

Little do they know, he is their biggest threat
 
Where is the evidence for the premise? i.e. Who is telling Indian establishment hates IK? How do they know?

Honestly, if you follow the adversarial logic, a man who picks unnecessary fights with U.S. and the West, destabilizes Pakistan, helps to destroy the economy pushing it to default, creates divisions in civil society and military should be loved by the adversary, isn't it?
 
Did you watch the video where Dr. Moeed Peerzada exposes this fallacy?... If yes, tell me timestamp in the video where he exposes the Hindu Moo par ram ram Baghaal May Chooree mantra??...


You Hindutva were to he most joyous at Imran Khans Assassination Attempt exposition your forked tongue and tongue in cheek "support" of Imran Khan...

Give me the timestamp or STFU!
 
Came to this forum after a long break. Good to hear the importance of having "big thing" and handsome face. May you guys in future always have truly good-looking and well-endowed PM's. 👍
 
Moo Par Ram Ram Baghaal May Chooree! - Hindu Mantra

Because they have not faced a capable civilian leader for a long time, who's able to present his views in a coherent manner, that is very threatening, he's able to tackle the Indian narrative on the global stage. That matters.

Also, because India hates anything good regarding Pakistan.
 
It is not a coincidence India launched air strikes in Pakistan in his tenure.

This was intended to weaken his government. I would go further and say this was done at the request of the Sharifs.

And it backfired magnificently :lol: Imran put his boot so far up Modi's a*s. It was a total humiliation. Jets down and captured pilot and paraded all over the world media.

Also during the end an Indian rocket "accidentally" landed in Pakistan, again to cause the same effect.

We need Imran back, he is the chosen one. I have never seen India humiliated and spoken down by a Pakistani leader since Imran.
 
If yes, tell me timestamp in the video where he exposes the Hindu Moo par ram ram Baghaal May Chooree mantra??...
@ 16.30 Dr. Moeed clearly claims that Pakistan's establishment ousted IK. In rest of the video, he is for IK and with the role of establishment. Is called moo per ram ....
 
ABSOLUTELY

Take my poor man’s positive rating
 

