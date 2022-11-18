Why does the Indian Establishment hate Imran Khan so much?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Indians love Imran Khan, Indians love Modi.
May both leaders rule their countries as long as they live.
P.S. This anchor is giving unwarranted publicity to Major Arya. The fact is that Indian establishment, Indian Foreign Office, Foreign Minister and Modi has never dared to utter anything against Mr. Imran Khan on any public or social platform.
Came to this forum after a long break. Good to hear the importance of having "big thing" and handsome face. May you guys in future always have truly good-looking and well-endowed PM's.He talked about Islamophobia. He ordered successful strikes back after BJP and its airforce did a drama for elections instead of just verbal condemning. Openly supported Kashmir freedom movement. He also called newest bhagwan of pajeets "small man" which reminded them of other "small things" they have
And most importantly. He was loyal to Pakistan only which obviously frustrated pajeets who earlier used to deal with characters that used to had business relations with them. These are just some of the reasons
Moo Par Ram Ram Baghaal May Chooree! - Hindu Mantra
@ 16.30 Dr. Moeed clearly claims that Pakistan's establishment ousted IK. In rest of the video, he is for IK and with the role of establishment. Is called moo per ram ....If yes, tell me timestamp in the video where he exposes the Hindu Moo par ram ram Baghaal May Chooree mantra??...
It is not a coincidence India launched air strikes in Pakistan in his tenure.
This was intended to weaken his government. I would go further and say this was done at the request of the Sharifs.
And it backfired magnificently Imran put his boot so far up Modi's a*s. It was a total humiliation. Jets down and captured pilot and paraded all over the world media.
Also during the end an Indian rocket "accidentally" landed in Pakistan, again to cause the same effect.
We need Imran back, he is the chosen one. I have never seen India humiliated and spoken down by a Pakistani leader since Imran.