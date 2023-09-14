What's new

Why does 45% of Pakistan’s GDP Go To The Military If GHQ Refuses To Defend Pakistan’s Interests?

Neelo

Neelo

Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?

They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir


So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 45%?
 
45 % of GDP or 45 % of yearly state budget ?
 
Nice rant, except that Pakistan's defence budget is less than 4% of GDP.
 
آرمی چیف قربانی دو

Army Chief demands respect because he/his institute gives "the highest sacrifices" for this nation. OK - fair enough. We demand sacrifice from you and you can't object or refuse.

Let everyone demand sacrifice from this soldier. This is what Gen Asim claims respect for, so let there be his sacrifice. Nation demands this from you. Give sacrifice of your position to favour the Nation. Resign.
 
Neelo said:
Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?

They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir


So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 45%?
You mean budget
 

