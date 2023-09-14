Why does 45% of Pakistan’s GDP Go To The Military If GHQ Refuses To Defend Pakistan’s Interests?

Neelo
Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?
They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir
So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 45%?
