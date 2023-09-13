What's new

Why do Kevin McCarthy's Republicans want to impeach Joe Biden now

It's an impeachment inquiry not an impeachment actual.

Even if the House of Representatives vote to impeach, it has to go to the senate for a vote and there are a lot less crazies in the Senate than the House.

it's essentially DOA in the senate
 
Oh if McCarthy makes a bold statement anti Biden - You don't think they will Impeach Biden for losing his mind? WW3 initiatted?
 
Well nothing is off the table and I'm not going to guarantee anything obviously.

Kevin McCarthy has only so much power. He is the Speaker of the House, but he has absolutely no power over the United States Senate, where the final vote will take place.
 
Lets wait & than see the Senate votes either "Yea or Na:".
2/3 majority required for impeachment I am sure.
 
Yes, and the vote doesn't happen just like that. There is a trial.

Of course, that's assuming it makes it to the Senate to begin with.

Many Senate Republicans right now are extremely skeptical.

Remember, he's being impeached for the whole Hunter Biden influence peddling thing. Not Ukraine.

If Republicans find concrete proof that he did the things that they're accusing him of, then he should be impeached.

If not, and it's all just Revenge, then he obviously shouldn't be
 
There is not going to be any Impeachment. This is just to keep the Tea Party crazies, who made McCarthy speaker, happy.
 

Hannity: Evidence of Biden's wrongdoing is now overwhelming​


Yes of course Modi chamchaa Biden is out obviously whole India is lost their ego tr short honey moon.
 
My friend, you do know that Sean Hannity is a a right-wing Republican right?

He practically throws a temper tantrum over Biden every night.

Exactly! You know what the deal is. They essentially threatened to revoke his speakership if he didn't do this.

And by they I mean far right Freedom caucus nut jobs among others.
 
My friend 60% of average Americans are fed up of Joe Biden
why?
He allowed criminal Mexicans into American and offered them each $1500 to setttle inside just to gain votes.
I do not have time for Bidens corruption.
 
Are you a right wing nut ? If you are a foreigner who doesn't understand American politics, Biden getting impeached would be the biggest gift the Democrats could get from the Republican party. The party base would get galvanised and the Independents would ditch the Republicans in droves. The Dems would sweep the 2024 election. There is no way the sane GOP leadership would allow an impeachment.
 

