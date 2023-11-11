Why did Pakistan choose to expel the Afghan immigrants at this point in time?

IbnAbdullah
Salaam
I understand some of the reasons why the Afghans had to be sent back, the question I want to ask is why was this done now? Given Pakistan's unstable political and economic situation, why was it done now?
