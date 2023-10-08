Why did Jack Sullivan's meeting with the Prime Minister stop in the middle?​

​

(1 day ago) 7 October 2023, Saturday, 3:50 PMLast update: 12:54 pmWhy was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's discussed meeting with US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan not successful? Various discussions about this in Dhaka and Washington. It is said that Sheikh Hasina did not agree with some issues of the Americans. His views on elections in particular are completely different. This important meeting was held at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on September 27. Jack Sullivan was not alone, but three other people, including an FBI official, were at the meeting. The meeting was initially kept secret. Seven days later it was released by the White House. John Kirby, the US National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, acknowledged such a meeting at a regular press conference. He said many issues were discussed in the meeting. Election is one of them.However, he did not elaborate. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also acknowledged the meeting in a press conference held on Friday. He said, the election was discussed. Earlier, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made noise in the media that there has been a compromise. Manavzamin, however, was the first to publish the photo of the meeting. The topics of the hour-long meeting remain unknown. Manavzamin got to know some news of the meeting from various sources. The beginning of the meeting was very cordial. In the middle of the discussion, a topic breaks down. However, four issues were mainly discussed.One. There is a tense situation with the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. The opposition says that they will not participate without the government during the election. The situation is getting murky. Jack Sullivan, in his characteristic manner, wants to know the Prime Minister's attitude on this. It was then said that he did not support the formation of the government during the election. The election should be according to the constitution. It is not possible for him to do anything outside the constitution.Two. Imprisoned opposition leader Begum Khaleda Zia's condition is critical. There have been demands from various circles including his team to send him abroad for better treatment. What is the government's opinion on this? In this regard, it was informed that he is being given advanced treatment against the rules. Round the clock service is being provided in the most advanced hospital in Bangladesh. Normally no sentenced prisoners are provided with such services. The position of the government regarding sending him abroad has already been announced. At one point in the discussion, it was said that he would consider it as the matter came up again.Three. The topic of Nobel laureate Professor Yunus is discussed several times. It is said by the United States why there are so many lawsuits against him. Why is he being harassed in various ways? World leaders stand by him. Actions are still ongoing in this regard. Jack Sullivan expressed concern over this. It was then informed that nothing is being done to him outside the law. Why is the question of torture or harassment arising? Jack Sullivan explained the US government's position. He said that the United States wants to make sure that Professor Yunus is not a victim of repression.Number four is very sensitive. For various reasons, the discussion took a different turn. A source on condition of anonymity claimed that the word "negotiation" suddenly came up during the talks. US officials have made it clear that there is nothing they can do about it. Law will run at its own pace. This is where the discussion stops. In the meeting, China's presence in the South Asian region, climate and Rohingya issue were discussed. The United States has expressed concern over the detention of rights secretary Adilur Rahman Khan Shubhra.