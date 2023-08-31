Why Chinese movies like to set background place in Thailand?

kankan326
Chinese movies, especially those about violences, like to set background place in Thailand, or other Southeast countries. Censorship from the government is small part of reason. The real reason is modern China is not a good place for violent movie plot. Good violent movies should have these factors: fierce gun shootings, gangsters, street chase, cruel crimes, corrupt policemen, evil rich men, drug, kidnapped girls, prostitutes.... China can not offer all them. I'm not saying China has completely eliminated violent crimes. Violent crimes in China are rare and not eye catching. Last year, 4 girls was beaten by a group of gangsters in a restaurant in Tangshan city( None of the 4 girls died), which became headline report in all media. No one would buy ticket to see story like this in cinemas.
For movie directors, China is a boring place. Jungle worlds like US, Latin American countries, Southeast Asian countries, are heaven for movie directors. China is the heaven for ordinary people.
