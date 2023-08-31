What's new

Why Chinese movies like to set background place in Thailand?

Chinese movies, especially those about violences, like to set background place in Thailand, or other Southeast countries. Censorship from the government is small part of reason. The real reason is modern China is not a good place for violent movie plot. Good violent movies should have these factors: fierce gun shootings, gangsters, street chase, cruel crimes, corrupt policemen, evil rich men, drug, kidnapped girls, prostitutes.... China can not offer all them. I'm not saying China has completely eliminated violent crimes. Violent crimes in China are rare and not eye catching. Last year, 4 girls was beaten by a group of gangsters in a restaurant in Tangshan city( None of the 4 girls died), which became headline report in all media. No one would buy ticket to see story like this in cinemas.

For movie directors, China is a boring place. Jungle worlds like US, Latin American countries, Southeast Asian countries, are heaven for movie directors. China is the heaven for ordinary people.

1693476152429.png


 
That’s right. China has 0 crimes. China's crime-free utopia is truly a sight to behold. It's a well-known fact that Chinese citizens are so pure-hearted that the concept of crime remains entirely foreign to them. Bollywood, on the other hand, constantly struggles to find authentic Chinese villains for their movies.

No Chinese know what a crime is so they won’t be able to connect with a Chinese character if the character is a criminal, you know. As a result, the screenplay writers have to rely on other countries for importing criminals in their story.

Also, screenplay writers aren’t allowed to show that CCP manupalating the crime stats in China; as this will impact their social credit scores.

In fact, China should produce a blockbuster film showing how the amazing social credit score system - based on a person’s daily behavior including online shopping - has eradicated any hint of wrongdoing in this great nation.

Hail CCP!
 

