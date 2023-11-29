What's new

Why China is STUPENDOUSLY Well Designed

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,541
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Why China is STUPENDOUSLY Well Designed​

China and its mega cities are some of the most well designed urban spaces in the world. But what makes them so special?--This video is the second in a 6 part series exploring some of China's biggest infrastructure stories.

 
Comment section

微信图片_20231130001317.png
微信图片_20231130001441.png

微信图片_20231130001528.png
 
tower9 said:
The US has a far better geographic position
Click to expand...

How can they compare the metro system of Beijing with 21.54M people with Philadelphia which only has a population of 1.75 million. A number so small I bet most cities in China that have that size of a population don't even bother building subways let alone argue over their design.

With 12x+ the people I would expect it to be 12x more elaborate.

Also note their HSR is almost all on their East coast while the US population is heavy on both coasts.
So they have an advantage of over the majority of the Billion population being localized in half the country while our lower population is on both sides.
hsrmap.png



Our population is mostly on the edges of our country


uspopulation.png
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
How can they compare the metro system of Beijing with 21.54M people with Philadelphia which only has a population of 1.75 million.

With 12x+ the people I would expect it to be 12x more elaborate.

Also note their HSR is almost all on their East coast while the US population is heavy on both coasts.
So they have an advantage of over the majority of the Billion population being localized in half the country while our lower population is on both sides.
View attachment 1033152
Click to expand...
China high speed railways also go to the very border in Tibet with India,whose population size is just several thousands.
 
beijingwalker said:
China high speed railways also go to the very border in Tibet with India,whose population size is just several thousands.
Click to expand...

I suppose you think that line runs as often as your busiest east coast ones too.

Or would you consider it basically unused in comparison?

BTW how long would a HSR ride be from say Shanghai to that Tibet endpoint?
Can you post a page showing the time it takes for that high speed ride?

I'd like to survey people here on PDF as to how many times a year could they tolerate the ride since somehow you think it should be fine. :coffee:
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
I suppose you think that line runs as often as your busiest east coast ones too.

Or would you consider it basically unused in comparison?

BTW how long would a HSR ride be from say Shanghai to that Tibet endpoint?
Can you post a page showing the time it takes for that high speed ride?
:coffee:
Click to expand...
Tibet and Xinjiang bullet train lines

pdf.defence.pk

The bullet train travelling through the clouds in the Himalaya mountains

The bullet train travelling through the clouds in the Himalaya mountains By Frankie Youd For the first time in history, individuals visiting Tibet can experience the area’s mountains and views at high speed, via Tibet’s first ever bullet train. Stretching 435km the line connects the capital...
pdf.defence.pk

Xinjiang bullet train running through the harsh terrain, breathtaking!

Xinjiang bullet train running through the harsh terrain, breathtaking!
pdf.defence.pk
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
How can they compare the metro system of Beijing with 21.54M people with Philadelphia which only has a population of 1.75 million. A number so small I bet most cities in China that have that size of a population don't even bother building subways let alone argue over their design.

With 12x+ the people I would expect it to be 12x more elaborate.

Also note their HSR is almost all on their East coast while the US population is heavy on both coasts.
So they have an advantage of over the majority of the Billion population being localized in half the country while our lower population is on both sides.
View attachment 1033152


Our population is mostly on the edges of our country


View attachment 1033153
Click to expand...
The US has the most invincible geography. Literally no other power can genuinely threaten its security.

As far as population density and geographical proximity goes, you can argue China has an advantage with that. But it is surrounded by a lot of countries, some are hostile and powerful, so that's a huge negative compared to the location of the US.
 
beijingwalker said:
Tibet and Xinjiang bullet train lines

pdf.defence.pk

The bullet train travelling through the clouds in the Himalaya mountains

The bullet train travelling through the clouds in the Himalaya mountains By Frankie Youd For the first time in history, individuals visiting Tibet can experience the area’s mountains and views at high speed, via Tibet’s first ever bullet train. Stretching 435km the line connects the capital...
pdf.defence.pk

Xinjiang bullet train running through the harsh terrain, breathtaking!

Xinjiang bullet train running through the harsh terrain, breathtaking!
pdf.defence.pk
Click to expand...

Did I hear that correctly that it was over 24 hours from Shanghai to Tibet or was that Beijing to Tibet?

Can you get the latest numbers?

busiestairroutes.png

As you can see US travel is dominated by flying to and from only a few key locations that can be very far away. This is where the HSR lines would have to be put in...I'd like to calculate the times and see if PDF members would tolerate it (as you suggest) instead of using a plane.
 
I drove 2000 miles and went to 4 major US cities, US needs $10T to upgrade their infra coast to coast
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Did I hear that correctly that it was over 24 hours from Shanghai to Tibet or was that Beijing to Tibet?

Can you get the latest numbers?

View attachment 1033165
As you can see US travel is dominated by flying to and from only a few key locations that can be very far away. This is where the HSR lines would have to be put in...I'd like to calculate the times and see if PDF members would tolerate it (as you suggest) instead of using a plane.
Click to expand...
You can ask him, since HSR is his preferred way of transport in China. He almost goes everywhere by train.

uak6-haziuqy8688788-jpg.857717

vTXL-hccsiks1356943.png

b8e9624bgy1hhq4gkllccj20u01f5am7.jpg
 
beijingwalker said:
You can ask him, since HSR is his preferred way of transport in China. He almost goes everywhere by train.

uak6-haziuqy8688788-jpg.857717

vTXL-hccsiks1356943.png
Click to expand...

I could but he would probably say 48 hours. I can use that if you want.

I was hoping since you are the HSR proponent would would actually know some numbers (yeah right!).

But apparently I am mistaken.

We will go with > 24 hours since you don't want to correct it.

I guess that is the number i will use in the PDF poll I create to see if people here would use HSR tomorrow with the map I provided if it magically appeared.

Maybe it is really a week? Why are you avoiding answering?
You dance better than those Uighurs.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
I could but he would probably say 48 hours. I can use that if you want.

I was hoping since you are the HSR proponent would would actually know some numbers (yeah right!).

But apparently I am mistaken.

We will go with > 24 hours since you don't want to correct it.

I guess that is the number i will use in the PDF poll I create.
Click to expand...
No one expects lazy Americans to be able to build HSR networks, you can try to clean up your cesspool city subways first, it can be a good start to do something to help US enter the 21st century.
 
USA during the golden age, is like China today.

They built massive highway networks, massive railway networks, bridges, skyscrapers, etc.

But it's too bad, in the end USA mismanaged the country.
 
America's geographic isolation gives them false sense of security. Their greatest threat not something external... but from within!
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The iPhone 15 isn't doing well in China
Replies
0
Views
161
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Rongyi, the Chief Designer of the Long March 2F carrier rocket for China's manned space missions
Replies
4
Views
189
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Designs World’s Largest LNG Carrier carrying 57 percent more
Replies
12
Views
324
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
China just had a museum building spree. Here are 6 of the best
Replies
0
Views
236
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
China says it will launch reusable spacecraft as soon as 2027
Replies
1
Views
204
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom