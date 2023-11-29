Why China is STUPENDOUSLY Well Designed​

beijingwalker
The US has a far better geographic position
China high speed railways also go to the very border in Tibet with India,whose population size is just several thousands.How can they compare the metro system of Beijing with 21.54M people with Philadelphia which only has a population of 1.75 million.
With 12x+ the people I would expect it to be 12x more elaborate.
Also note their HSR is almost all on their East coast while the US population is heavy on both coasts.
So they have an advantage of over the majority of the Billion population being localized in half the country while our lower population is on both sides.
View attachment 1033152
China high speed railways also go to the very border in Tibet with India,whose population size is just several thousands.
Tibet and Xinjiang bullet train linesI suppose you think that line runs as often as your busiest east coast ones too.
Or would you consider it basically unused in comparison?
BTW how long would a HSR ride be from say Shanghai to that Tibet endpoint?
Can you post a page showing the time it takes for that high speed ride?
You can ask him, since HSR is his preferred way of transport in China. He almost goes everywhere by train.Did I hear that correctly that it was over 24 hours from Shanghai to Tibet or was that Beijing to Tibet?
Can you get the latest numbers?
View attachment 1033165
As you can see US travel is dominated by flying to and from only a few key locations that can be very far away. This is where the HSR lines would have to be put in...I'd like to calculate the times and see if PDF members would tolerate it (as you suggest) instead of using a plane.
You can ask him, since HSR is his preferred way of transport in China. He almost goes everywhere by train.
No one expects lazy Americans to be able to build HSR networks, you can try to clean up your cesspool city subways first, it can be a good start to do something to help US enter the 21st century.I could but he would probably say 48 hours. I can use that if you want.
I was hoping since you are the HSR proponent would would actually know some numbers (yeah right!).
But apparently I am mistaken.
We will go with > 24 hours since you don't want to correct it.
I guess that is the number i will use in the PDF poll I create.