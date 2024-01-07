Why China and Chinese were absent from modern science development?

Many people mocked China that it did zero contribution to modern science. The reason is simple. Because China was ruled by minority ethnic Manchu in China's last dynasty--Qing. Qing started in 1636 and ended in 1912. This 276 years covered almost whole period of science development in the west(Newton was born in 1643). Qing's emperors actually knew what happened in the west. They chose to close all doors and windows to prevent Chinese people from having access to the new knowledges. Becasue they knew Hans(account >95% population) would definitely overthrow Manchu rule once Hans learned the knowledges. They witnessed kings in England and France were beheaded. Qing's emperors deliberately blocked Chinese people learning knowledge from outside world.



China was in chaos for 40 years since Qing collapsed. Only very few Chinese kids from rich families had the chance to learn science. Nobel prize winner ChenNing Yang was one of them. It's till 1950's when China started to establish nation wide modern education system. Which was low quality because lack of money and experienced teachers in modern education. China's education was not on the right track until 1980's. 20 years later, in 21st century, China gradually made progress in science thank to the newly educated generation.



Mocking China is baseless. You should learn more about China's history.