Why China and Chinese were absent from modern science development?

kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
Many people mocked China that it did zero contribution to modern science. The reason is simple. Because China was ruled by minority ethnic Manchu in China's last dynasty--Qing. Qing started in 1636 and ended in 1912. This 276 years covered almost whole period of science development in the west(Newton was born in 1643). Qing's emperors actually knew what happened in the west. They chose to close all doors and windows to prevent Chinese people from having access to the new knowledges. Becasue they knew Hans(account >95% population) would definitely overthrow Manchu rule once Hans learned the knowledges. They witnessed kings in England and France were beheaded. Qing's emperors deliberately blocked Chinese people learning knowledge from outside world.

China was in chaos for 40 years since Qing collapsed. Only very few Chinese kids from rich families had the chance to learn science. Nobel prize winner ChenNing Yang was one of them. It's till 1950's when China started to establish nation wide modern education system. Which was low quality because lack of money and experienced teachers in modern education. China's education was not on the right track until 1980's. 20 years later, in 21st century, China gradually made progress in science thank to the newly educated generation.

Mocking China is baseless. You should learn more about China's history.
 
Every countries have its ups and downs. Probably 100 years later, people will ask why white people are not capable to invent anything and have to copy everything from East Asia (in fact, Europe did have to copy almost everything from China (mostly thank to Mongolian invasion) and West Asia before colonial time). Without Mongolian invastion, there would be no Renaissance period in Europe. These are not my words, but from Nguyen Hien Le in his works "Su Trung Quoc" (or History of China)

From historical point of view, it is a very normal phenomenon. People en masse are easy to forget and lazy to learn things beyond their needs. Except historians, few people in the world will believe/ accept that a very poor country now might be rich and advanced in the past.
 

