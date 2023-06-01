What's new

Why can China accomplish a mega water diversion project? Three quarters of Beijing's water supply from more than 1,000 kilometers away

Why can China accomplish a mega water diversion project?​

CGTN
01 Jun, 2023, 06:52 ET

-- About three quarters of Beijing's water supply comes from a reservoir more than 1,000 kilometers south of the Chinese capital.​


CGTN: Why can China accomplish a mega water diversion project?

That reservoir is Danjiangkou, the starting point of the middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project, the largest of its kind in the world. The water level of the reservoir on the Hanjiang River has been raised 14.6 meters to 176.6 meters, so that the water, driven by gravity, can flow downstream to the drought-prone north. The massive project has benefited over 150 million people over the past eight years, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources.

The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route is the most prominent of the three due to its role in feeding water to the nation's capital. Starting from the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province, it runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Beijing and Tianjin municipalities. It began supplying water in December 2014.

The eastern route began operations in November 2013, transferring water from east China's Jiangsu Province to feed areas including Tianjin Municipality and Shandong Province.

The western route is in the planning stage and is yet to be built.

For any country, building such a megaproject constitutes a huge challenge, with difficulties ranging from engineering to ecological conservation and the massive relocation of residents along the routes.

In Xichuan County, Nanyang City, Henan Province, 367,000 people were relocated to accommodate the project.

People in Zouzhuang Village of the county, who used to grow maize and wheat, now earn their living by managing an orchard of kiwifruit trees. With the help of local authorities, they make more money than before, said Zou Yuhua, an official in the village.

How did China overcome these difficulties and make this megaproject a reality? Many factors contribute to the feat, but the key is the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"As long as the fundamental principles are upheld, all work will fall in place," Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said at the launch meeting of a campaign on Party history learning and education in February 2021, stressing the importance of upholding the authority and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

The magic of China
"As long as the fundamental principles are upheld, all work will fall in place."

This saying comes from "Lyu Shi Chun Qiu," or "Master Lyu's Spring and Autumn Annals," a comprehensive Chinese classic text compiled around 239 BC under the patronage of Lyu Buwei, prime minister of the Qin Kingdom. It literally means that once you open the main rope of a net, everything falls into place, indicating that you must grasp the key of the whole situation so that everything will be put under control and you will get the desired result.

The saying captures the logic behind China's political system today and explains why the country can accomplish megaprojects like the South-to-North Water Diversion Project. In the Chinese system, cells of the Party play key roles everywhere in the economy and society, from the very top to villages. Thus, under the leadership of the CPC, the whole society works in the same direction and serves the people's interests.

This is the magic of China, where solidarity among its 1.4 billion people makes hard causes achievable.

"We must uphold and strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of the Party's Central Committee," Xi said when delivering the report to the 20th CPC National Congress last October.

"We will improve the leadership systems by which the Party exercises overall leadership and coordinates the efforts of all sides," he said. "This will maintain the Party's solidarity and unity."

The Party's leadership is the key to the smooth relocation of villagers in Xichuan County. To help them build a new and better life, local authorities provide technical training for kiwifruit tree planting and organize collective sales through a cooperative. According to Zou Yuhua, Zouzhuang Village aims to expand the orchard from the current 33 to 40 hectares to 200 hectares in the future.

The villagers are satisfied with what they have today. "Now almost every family owns a car," Zou said, describing the relocation as a good opportunity for the villagers.

When I was a child, every river, canal and lake in Beijing was so polluted covering with toxic chemical foam, people can not even see water cause it's totally covered by garbage. you smelled the rivers before you can see them cause they all stinked to the heavens. Back then Beijing also suffered severe water shortage and many rivers ran dry.

Now Beijing is flowing with clean rivers, canals and lakes everywhere, water is plentiful, waters are all very clean and many rivers you can see through to the bottom. The change is just mindblowing.

Beijing now, so much has changed in the past two decades!!

f4eff66ac97c44dcb21c86eb9671e16a.jpeg

5f3b7ccde4b0473e7f882eb2.jpeg

chmkkv-oq1silqv8aan8jrt8xtkaafa3qpylsiaa3w-045-jpg.709984

调整大小 6369b12ee4b0180245c1ce5d.jpeg

调整大小 b23f1431de4d4a83a660f6bc18345794.jpg.jpg

调整大小 1658286720325992.jpg

rBABDGKqhMWAMGn1AAAAAAAAAAA694.1200x702.jpg

ffa3b3f05be6c810f0e28e7ccdcbaaf4-jpg.709986

40972-Forbidden-City.jpg

7a32b08bly1h2qa6zyc1mj21900u0qfy.jpg

调整大小 9991821.jpg
 
70年臭水河华丽变身！
How 70 years old open sewage gutter tranformed into city water landscape in Beijiing neighborhood

5da6e315e4b03770dd5c4ecc.jpeg

5da6e315e4b03770dd5c4ecf.jpeg

5da6e315e4b03770dd5c4ed2-jpeg.903899

5da6e315e4b03770dd5c4ed5.jpeg

5da6e315e4b03770dd5c4edb.jpeg


I can still remember the time when all surface water in Beijing was foaming open sewer ridden by thick layers of trash or all kinds...
 
Drought hit Beijing was saved by trillion dollar South-North water diversion project, the biggest engineering project in the human history.

Beijing now
e4a1-3d9a921e4b0047c36dc3acee9a8af295.jpg.jpg

202207282229285952.jpg

5f3b7ccde4b0473e7f882eb2.jpeg

1663925454058.jpeg.jpg

v2_e401ae42b86643d4ae47d52a5839b0e8_img_000

5262040613326497771.jpeg

51b92df87be52eea2a40aea6941b56cc_694047682414505984.jpeg

8278.jpg
 
climate change will make China's droughts and floods worse. more water diversion projects and water storage projects like the one above are needed.
 
Hope that nuclear fusion will succeed as soon as possible, and China can send desalinated water to the west.
 
I know the feeling. Every Spring and Summer here you can smell the animal poo (manure) people use to fertilize their gardens. One whiff and you want to stay inside for the rest of the day. It's one of the unpleasant things having Caucasian neighbor(s). Only they use animal poo to beautify their gardens. The other bad thing living with Caucasians the sidewalk's full of dog shiet every time you go for a walk. Only they keep dogs as pets... Go live in an Asian neighborhood in North America no get smell animal poo on people's lawns, no get see dog crap on the streets!
 
Aerial China：China's South-to-North Water Transfer Project, Shahe Aqueduct in Lushan Section

 

