Why are Indians always malnourished?

GreatHanWarrior
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2022
- Messages
- 2,563
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
We all know that Indians claim to be a "superpower" (since 2008). But why are Indians still malnourished in 2023? Even by 2030. We still cannot expect Indians to solve the problems of hunger and malnutrition.
What we are seeing now is a group of hungry and malnourished Indians proudly saying, 'We are a superpower!'
Of course. We acknowledge India as a superpower. But we also hope that India will first address hunger and malnutrition issues. Don't lower the development level of Asian countries. Thanis.