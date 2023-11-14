Why are Indian Generals so poor?

VkdIndian
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2021
- Messages
- 3,112
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
I have been following senior officers from the Indian Defence Forces after retirement. I have observed that most of them have stayed back in India. All of them lead a very simple life after retirement. They drive normal cars, stay in homes that can be called spartan and nothing more.
Latest in that list is recently retired Army Chief, General Narvane. He posted the pic of his apartment before Deepawali on X.
Why would such a senior officer stay in an apartment and not a bungalow? If not a palatial one but atleast an independent one in a nice locality as per his stature? It looks demeaning to make such high ranking officers live a life, that looks like a life of penury. That too after a life dedicated to the service of the nation.
Latest in that list is recently retired Army Chief, General Narvane. He posted the pic of his apartment before Deepawali on X.
Why would such a senior officer stay in an apartment and not a bungalow? If not a palatial one but atleast an independent one in a nice locality as per his stature? It looks demeaning to make such high ranking officers live a life, that looks like a life of penury. That too after a life dedicated to the service of the nation.
Last edited: