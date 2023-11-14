What's new

Why are Indian Generals so poor?

I have been following senior officers from the Indian Defence Forces after retirement. I have observed that most of them have stayed back in India. All of them lead a very simple life after retirement. They drive normal cars, stay in homes that can be called spartan and nothing more.

Latest in that list is recently retired Army Chief, General Narvane. He posted the pic of his apartment before Deepawali on X.


Why would such a senior officer stay in an apartment and not a bungalow? If not a palatial one but atleast an independent one in a nice locality as per his stature? It looks demeaning to make such high ranking officers live a life, that looks like a life of penury. That too after a life dedicated to the service of the nation.
 
I won't say they're poor, not living extravagantly is a personal choice. Also the flat costs between 1.5 to 2.5 cr so not exactly cheap even for a COAS.
Pakistani generals meanwhile live beyond their means, a government servant has no right having that much power and leverage.
 
Just because you can afford a Ferrari doesn't mean you've to own a Ferrari.

Mark Fuckerberg apparently putters around in a Hyundai or something.
 
I won't say they're poor
Use of word “poor” is not literal here. After spending 35 years or so as officers, 2 crores shouldn’t be a big ask.

I see even retired officers much junior and lesser service staying in similar flats.
 
In the apartment I recently got to live in whenever I am in India, there are three high ranking retired (BrigG and above) military officials (one of them with public name recognition), several ex-CGs and ambassador, several ex-PSO & Pvt Chairmen etc, It is not an opulent complex but well staffed and well maintained with nice greenery.

These people (not just the military leaders but the private company chairmen/CEO/MD types as well) are NOT interested in opulent luxury. They devote time & money to the well being of the family of the staff that work in the complex, to the development of the villages around. They have money which they use for things like just paying of the entire hospitalization bill of a housekeeping staff member recently. One of them paid Rs1.3L last month for just that.

Their sons and daughters mostly are independently professional and well off, these people themselves have high degree of self-realization. A grand car, mansion etc. don't add any pleasure
 
Use of word “poor” is not literal here. After spending 35 years or so as officers, 2 crores shouldn’t be a big ask.

I see even retired officers much junior and lesser service staying in similar flats.
Doesn't it come up to the personal savings, family income and assets then? From what I can see COAS gets paid about 2.5 lakhs per month, so essentially you're getting 25-30 lakhs per year, that's in the upper middle class category not exactly rich. A grade D employee can buy a 1cr flat too if he has family assets and settled kids.
The job was indeed respectable but government officials get base salary around this figure only, rest is "ancillary" payments if some amass huge fortunes.
 
Generals are not poor. Their monthly salary is around 3 Lakh, and they stay there for 3 years on average so that's like 1 crore in salary, not calculating allowances like DA, HRA, etc... At the time of retirement, they get a lump sum from their pension which is around 80- 90 Lakhs and they have canteens so, their life expenses are pretty low.

A commissioned officer can have a very comfortable life (for his family) with the salary he earns.
 
I won't say they're poor, not living extravagantly is a personal choice. Also the flat costs between 1.5 to 2.5 cr so not exactly cheap even for a COAS.
Pakistani generals meanwhile live beyond their means, a government servant has no right having that much power and leverage.
someone on x mentioned that he is living there on rent
 
These people (not just the military leaders but the private company chairmen/CEO/MD types as well) are NOT interested in opulent luxury. They devote time & money to the well being of the family of the staff that work in the complex, to the development of the villages around. They have money which they use for things like just paying of the entire hospitalization bill of a housekeeping staff member recently. One of them paid Rs1.3L last month for just that.
Self realisation and all is fine. But, it is a materialistic world and most people seek to stay in opulence.

Some people might have self realisation etc but not all of them would be like that. Who wouldn’t like to stay in a mansion overlooking a lake or a lush green valley?
 
Generals are not poor. Their monthly salary is around 3 Lakh, and they stay there for 3 years on average so that's like 1 crore in salary, not calculating allowances like DA, HRA, etc.
never seen a Major General, Army Commander or COAS getting HRA
they dont get MSP , its just basic + DA, nothing else. that's the basic requirement considering that they've served for 40 years.
.. At the time of retirement, they get a lump sum from their pension which is around 80- 90 Lakhs
That's applicapble for NPS, not OPS. they get a fixed amount every month.
and they have canteens so, their life expenses are pretty low.
most officers nowadays prefer to buy from outside rather than canteens, the price difference is becoming negligible, babus make sure of that.
A commissioned officer can have a very comfortable life (for his family) with the salary he earns.
true, i just feel sad that they are discriminated against in pay commissions by IAS babus selected through aarakshan. we need to abolish NFFU , it breeds incompetence and creates command and control issues in areas where officers and civil servants work together like the MoD
 
Generals are not poor. Their monthly salary is around 3 Lakh, and they stay there for 3 years on average so that's like 1 crore in salary, not calculating allowances like DA, HRA, etc... At the time of retirement, they get a lump sum from their pension which is around 80- 90 Lakhs and they have canteens so, their life expenses are pretty low.

A commissioned officer can have a very comfortable life (for his family) with the salary he earns.
Woh sab to theek hai “BINOD” lekin yeh rehte kyun nahi hai opulence mein.

HRA and some other allowances may not be paid, since they occupy palatial bungalows as Chiefs.
 
Self realisation and all is fine. But, it is a materialistic world and most people seek to stay in opulence.

Some people might have self realisation etc but not all of them would be like that. Who wouldn’t like to stay in a mansion overlooking a lake or a lush green valley?
to each their own. I am sure there are other senior leaders that enjoy those mansions.

My wife for example would want to just "buy a place here" within 24 hours of landing in some vacation spot. Then I tell her, sure but once we do that every year we've got to vacation there. Suddenly she realizes possession is actually a punishment and not enjoyment
 

